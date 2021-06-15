How to Catalyze Your Workplace for Growth by Addressing Employee Experience?

Employee experience collectively impacts the growth of the enterprise in all facets. The process homes every event and phase that happens to influence employees in the workplace. Although, unlike the growing uproar for enhancing customer experience, there is no similar effort to address employee experience. However, history is replete with solid proof that employee experience is the first rung to customer experience.

Significantly, a couple of strong factors has to be meticulously addressed for forming an idyllic employee experience. Creative and collaborative workplace, intriguing employee engagement activities, workplace aesthetics, and human resource policies are some of the key factors that account for a pleasant employee experience.

Unluckily, the pandemic has scuttled the aspects of workplace experience upsidedown and made it an overwhelming challenge. As a result, it further wrecked the People – Work – Workplace balance globally. Nevertheless, 90% of employees still prefer in-person work collaboration over virtual, impacting their productivity. This reflects the vitality of upkeeping a superior employee experience, regardless of the mode of working.

In this blog, let’s discuss some of the key players that constitute a holistic employee experience.

People – Work – Work Place

Impact of Workplace Experience:

To have an intuitive workplace experience, the workplace’s design needs to feel unsullied and intuitive. Even it is in your work-from-home tenure, making the workspace realistic does magic.

To understand and build such an ideal workplace design, we need to consider a couple of elements to get it right. Hence, always assess and ensure these four key workplace qualities come in the line, such as Identity, Coherence, Appeal, and Conjunction.

These four considerations conjure up the essential synergy to drive the growth of workplace experience. Plus, to build up a please workplace experience, employers need to address a few more questions.

How is the workplace/floor navigation designed? Does it inspire employees of the organization? Does it uphold the identity of employees? Does it stir up the senses and intellect of the workforce? Does it gather people together in productive ways?

Responding to all of these questions is essential. It improves the collaborative capability of the workspace and enhances streamlines the workflow. However, if your business demands a unique kind of workplace alignment, move forward with a particular business priority.

Impact of Workplace Effectiveness

Most of the workplace environments are hyper-turbulent. Employees and managers are finding it much challenging and resource-constrained. A lot of unprecedented high-stake issues emerge from nowhere as well. This kind of a choking environment squeezes the employees and burn-out employee efficiency.

Here is where the competence of employee effectiveness comes into the spotlight. Because workplace effectiveness offers a highly competitive advantage for enterprises in all aspects, as it says, the key to leveraging the modern economy is a happy and engaged workforce. Thus, only an engaged workforce could stay effective.

Hence to stay effective, it involves an assortment of factors, which starts from essential workplace qualities and space allocation. To understand it in clarity, we need to assess how well the workplace inspired the daily work activities and fulfilled employees’ expectations for everything from productivity to work culture.

Studies show that those office facilities redesigned with practical, smart, and employee-centric measures resulted in a hike of 85% efficiency from 39%. Because the time and effort invested in communication to collaborate have drastically reduced, efficiency skyrocketed in reverse.

Impact of Employee Experience and Engagement

The facts based on Gallup’s State of the American workplace report say employees who are very engaged in their work show higher productivity, profitability, and sales. However, surprisingly, 67% in the United States say they are disengaged in their workplace.

This is critical damage that enterprises of all sizes have been confronting. However, there is a happiness-formula that works efficiently for shaping an incredible employee experience and engagement practice. And the recipe is as simple as “employee empowerment is directly proportional to employee experience.”

But, this recipe is not limited to only certain ingredients but diversified based on the business prospects. It involves employee recognition, continuous feedback, collaboration, shared vision, empowerment, open communication, a productive environment, and much more.

(Name) Human resource manager Applexus says, understanding the value and meaning of employee’s effort toward the company and conveying the same to them is the most effective motivator for increased employee experience.

So, high-level employee experience practices have to be initiated from the onboarding process to the exit interview.

Impact of Giving Room for Ideas and Improvisation

An open room for ideas and improvisation is the building blocks for developing an effective workplace. Plus, it can empower employee engagement as well. Opening such spaces in the organization creates a robust communication channel across the business setting, resulting in smooth business performance.

The exchange of information, ideas, experiences, and feelings within the community encourages teamwork and collaboration in the organization. Plus, open communication spearheads collaboration and brings everyone towards the same goal.

However, communication is a two-way street. To make it efficient and appealing, employers must be willing to list employees as well. Hence, if we can ensure a stable to & fro flow of communication, we can establish a thriving employee experience across the organization. Further, when employees find value for their involvement, it also generates a feeling of belongingness.

Impact of Coherence and Convergence

To deliver an exceptional employee experience in organizations, a sense of coherence is inevitable. Therefore, employers must develop coherence among the employees from the point of orientation with a positive, enduring, pervasive, predictable, and meaningful approach.

This allows the employees to see the organization comprehensively as understandable, structured, and predictable. Plus, it gives the courage of manageability to assures the employees that they can meet the demands. In addition, by developing a sense of coherence among employees, they will get empowered by finding meaning in their efforts invested and welcoming new challenges.

Bottom Line

Good workplace experience strengthens the relationship between the organization and employees. It constitutes work culture, HR policies, peer to peer communication, organizational collaboration, workplace effectiveness, and much more. The more the experience, the more effective and loyal an employee is.