How to calmly attend and nail an interview?

Opportunities abound in this digital era

Campus placement or campus recruitment drives are conducted in various educational institutes. This is for the purpose of providing job opportunities to all the students who are pursuing their particular academic courses. Nowadays, you can find almost everything on the internet. Be it courses, study materials… you have everything you need to thrive.

We have many inspirational examples like Barathkumaar Ravikumaar, a 14-year-old prodigy who has completed nearly 200 online courses and working as a freelance business consultant for top overseas clients.

In this highly modernized and technologically forward world, people like BarathKumaar proves that nothing is impossible if you have the zeal and drive to accomplish your goal.

This COVID-19 scenario would not be a hurdle if you are willing to upskill yourself with the resources available online and offline.

What role does campus placement play in a student’s life?

Campus Placement offers a student with wonderful opportunities to get placed even before they complete their academic pursuits. Keeping in mind the importance of the campus placement programs, a student needs to prepare adequately for these programs and make sure that they put their best foot forward.

The difference between Campus placement and Recruitment

Generally, the term “Placement” is used mainly in Recruitment terminology. It is majorly used to refer to the allocation of the individuals to the right kind of job.

On the other hand, campus placement is the program which is organized by the institutes and the best organization to provide jobs to students pursuing otherwise in the stage of completing the program. The major objective of campus placement is to identify talented and qualified professionals before they complete their education.

Top organizations would associate with reputed college institutes to get many qualified candidates in a single place to choose accordingly as per their requirements.

Things to remember while attending placement drive

Campus Placement is a life turning point for every student’s life. This question matters before taking a huge step- Are you ready? If not, here are the best tips and tricks from Praveen Kumar, who worked as a Technical Recruiter at Capgemini and State Street. This way, you can always stay a step ahead of the recruitment needs.

Make a solid resume- Resume is the first impression your HR is going to have on you. You have got to prepare it very well, or seek professional CV writers.

Write about your academic achievements, projects, volunteering activities, and highlight your extracurricular activities. Don’t highlight unnecessary keynotes. If you are not good at a skill, never mention those in the CV since it might backfire in the interview.

Introductions matter the most– You will have only 7 seconds to grab the HR interest on your profile. Hence you need not start with your school name, college name, which many of the students fail to highlight proper introduction.

Always greet– This is the first sign of respect you offer to your recruiter.

This is how you can greet:

Interviewer: “Hi, my name is Praveen.”

You: “Hi Praveen, it’s a pleasure to meet you. My name is Sanjay.”

Show confidence: Your confidence should reflect on your attitude. Aparna Saraagi, Vice-President at RBS says that recruiters would not be interested in reading your autobiography. They would be interested in you and the overall value you are capable of adding to the organization. She advises the candidates not to write something which they don’t understand. She insists that the candidates should always be clear and confident that they deserve the job role in hand.

Research about the company you are applying for: Many of us randomly apply for the position before researching it. This is the first mistake we commit. If you apply online or let the organizations visit your college for hire, nonetheless you need to be prepared about the company and the position.

Follow the RLR policy: RLR policy means “Research, Learn and Read.” To develop an opinion about the company, read their recent blog, look at the history of the company and learn about the latest update about the company. As an HR professional, he or she will judge you based on your research about your interest level to join the company. Never say I didn’t get time to research the company. This will project a negative impression on your candidature.

Don’t be nervous. Relax, and smile- A lot of interviewees look nervous during the interview. Two things will help you avoid nervousness during the interview.

Smile please- A big smile always works well. Walk into the interview with that big smile on your face. It will boost your confidence for the rest of the day. It also makes you and the interviewer feel a positive vibe which will create a good feeling for the interview.

Body Language matters – Your body language should emit positive energy. Walk into the room boldly. Use a good posture and sit straightly. If possible, try to put your arm on the table in a relaxed way. This makes you look more interested in the job. Never sit like you feel sleepy. Don’t lean more forward or backwards. The balanced position makes perfect posture.



Be positive: Always remain optimistic about the interview. Do not let negative thoughts ruin it. Do not try to criticize or mock other candidates. Always smile at them and congratulate them if they crack the placement.

It’s time for you to follow your placement goals! Do not get disheartened due to the COVID-19 scenario. When you upgrade your skill set, you are definitely going to be on the leading line.

Keep learning! Keep inspiring!