Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to build your immunity naturally

Right now building your immunity and resilience is so important. In order to do this you have to take a step back and look at the viewpoints of health so you can take your power back into your own hands. Pasteur vs Bechamp In the 1800s Louis Pasteur developed the germ theory which is the […]

By

Right now building your immunity and resilience is so important.

In order to do this you have to take a step back and look at the viewpoints of health so you can take your power back into your own hands.

Pasteur vs Bechamp

In the 1800s Louis Pasteur developed the germ theory which is the foundation of Western Medicine.

Pasteur’s view of disease is that it comes from the outside, you catch everything and no responsibility to you or the conditions of your body.

At that time there was huge funding for this viewpoint which gave rise to antibiotics, anti inflammatories and antidepressants commonly prescribed by the medical model.

At that same time Antoine Bechamp had a totally opposite view with his terrain theory also known as cellular theory. This perspective shows you that the soil, the conditions of the body determined the outcome with health. This understanding is the foundation of Naturopathy and Holistic Nutrition.

Huge responsibility given is to you for strengthening your inner environment and inner soil to strengthen your immune system. If you’re exposed to a microbe you’re less likely to get sick if your own inner environment is strong.

The germ theory keeps you in victim consciousness where you’re at the mercy of the outside and can’t do anything about it. This keeps you in fear and in the known.

The terrain theory evolves you into conscious co-creator where you’re responsible for cultivating the correct conditions in your body with proper hydration, alkaline nutrition, detox, rest and alignment with your true self.

I’ve been on this journey for a decade now and it’s taken me a long time to awaken out of victim consciousness and now I can see clearly why I called to do this work so I can guide you on your journey of returning home to your power and claiming sovereignty over your body.

It’s disempowering to view that disease comes from the outside and that you’re at the mercy to a power seperate to yourself.

It’s empowering to understand that you can cultivate a healthy inner environment by creating a wellness lifestyle centred on the pillars of hydration, alkaline and living foods, regular detoxification, sleep and rest. Thought patterns, emotional wellbeing and spiritual connection also play a massive role in your health and creating room for all aspects of yourself to express is what creates full health and quality of life.

At the end of the day if you’re not living true to who you really are your body will manifest disease to show you where you’re out of alignment.

Disease the greatest opportunity for growth and your symptoms are signpost for your evolution.

In the same way that the gene theory would have you believe that you’re born with a set of fixed genes and if you’re parents got a certain condition that you’ll inevitable get it.

The emerging science of epigenetics shows us that you have the ability to change the environment that can switch off disease causing genes and switch on regeneration in the cells of your body. This leap forward in consciousness has been paved by the work by many great thinkers like Bruce Lipton in the Biology of Belief.

Unravelling from the programming takes great courage which is why it’s not just about drinking green juices and meditating.

It’s a journey of returning home to yourself and reclaiming your power in a world full of illusory safety from the outside.

This is a call to return home and access your true power within no matter how many initiations and fears you have to walk through.

It’s maturing from your child self to your adult self where you’re home for your inner family and make choices based on trust not fear.

You build your resilience, immunity and belief each time you do the very thing that scares you the most and you come out the other side stronger and empowered in your ability to be a co-creator of your life.

You have the power within to create health and align with your true self so you can move from from fear to trust. Here you’re safe to enter the unknown and live your greatest self so you can share your gifts with the world. Isn’t that why you came here?

I’ve created a free guide to support your immunity naturally that you can get here: Click here

Aisling FitzGibbon, Holistic Nutrition Coach

Aisling FitzGibbon is a certified holistic nutrition practitioner. She runs Aisling's Health School, works with clients 1:1 and delivers Corporate Wellness workshop on Nutrition and Wellbeing.

She holds a B.A in Early Childhood Studies and a first class (BSc) degree in Occupational Therapy. Over the past decade she studied holistic health and nutrition extensively, and has also specialised in several energy medicine practices, for example Integrated Energy Therapy, and the Belvaspata Healing Modality.

She helps clients using plant-based nutrition to raise their energy so they can change their life.

In her practice she helps clients heal chronic illness including burnout, autoimmune conditions, liver health, hormonal issues and digestive disorders.

She is a speaker and author. Her first book Moving From Fear to Trust is in the works, due to be released in 2020.

She has a weekly podcast with her fiance called The Aisling and Richie Podcast.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

fotogestoeber / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

Just Because a Viewpoint Isn’t Popular Doesn’t Mean It’s Wrong: How to Succeed In the Midst of Naysayers

by Melissa Chu
ronstik / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

If You Want to Silence the Naysayers, Get Out There and Prove Them Wrong

by Melissa Chu
eldar nurkovic / Shutterstock
Well-Being//

Strategies to Support and Fortify (vs. “Boost”) Your Immune System: Classical Chinese Medicine Wisdom for Optimal Health

by Dr. Patricia Fitzgerald

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.