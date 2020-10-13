How To Build Your Confidence At Work (5 Tactics)

To succeed in the workplace, you need to be confident. Confidence can inspire motivation and encourage you to continue working at your best. Not only that, but it can boost creativity and allow you to form solid connections with your colleagues.

But for some, being confident at work is unheard of. Perhaps you think you lack the skills or experience required for the job. Or, you might fear losing your job or standing up for yourself. Whatever the issue is, you aren’t the only one going through it.

Building confidence will allow you to communicate openly, take on more challenging projects, and accomplish your goals. If you want to increase your confidence while on the job, here are 5 tips to help you get started.

Speak Up

It can feel harrowing to speak your mind in any situation, but it’s important to let yourself be heard. People who lack confidence also lack the courage to say their genuine thoughts and opinions. But if your opinion is sought after, you need to speak up.

Don’t worry about your colleagues disagreeing with what you say. Bringing different perspectives to the table makes room for other points of view. As long as you communicate respectfully, there shouldn’t be a problem with expressing your thoughts.

Learn New Things

Many employees suffer from imposter syndrome. This is a psychological pattern that causes people to doubt their talent, skills, and accomplishments. As a result, they view themselves as frauds who don’t deserve their recognition. This internalized self-doubt can lead to harmful thoughts that deplete your confidence completely.

While it takes a lot of work to undo the effects of imposter syndrome, you can start by learning new things. Making it a habit to learn new things improves your creativity and boosts your confidence by exercising your mind.

There are tons of online resources and virtual classes to choose from, many of which are free. It’s crucial to take advantage of the knowledge at your fingertips to gain the most from it and apply it to your everyday.

Set Attainable Goals

It’s near impossible to gain the confidence you want overnight, but by setting attainable goals, you can get there over time. When you view your progress as step-by-step instead of only focusing on the end result, it’s easier to follow through.

You might set a goal to strengthen your networking connections and build awareness around your skills. You could register for an event to meet other professionals, introduce yourself to the industry, and gain advice from those more experienced than you.

What’s important is that the goals you set are realistic and achievable. It’s easy to plan far into the future, but unfortunately, this doesn’t usually lead to results. Taking it in steps is a better way to ensure that you set goals you can reach in the appropriate time.

Don’t Take Criticism Personally

A common trait of successful people is that they don’t take constructive criticism personally. They understand the difference between useful advice and negative comments. They also don’t let their egos get the better of them and know where they need to improve.

To build your confidence, it’s crucial to use the feedback you get to better yourself. You can:

View it as an opportunity. There’s a lot you can learn from your colleagues’ feedback. They don’t mean you harm and want to see you at your best, so taking their words with a grain of salt is crucial.

Pause and reflect. You may not be able to process the criticism at first and that’s okay. Give yourself time to think about and understand where it comes from.

Listen to understand. So many people listen to react rather than understand where the other person is coming from. This is the quickest way to escalate a conversation. Instead, listen with the intent to understand the other side and see where you may have erred.

Give thanks. You’re receiving feedback because your colleagues know you can do better. Thank them for taking the time to explain their thought process to you so you can become the best version of yourself at work.

Encourage Others

The best way to lift yourself up is to do the same for others. People have different ways of showing encouragement. Some like to read motivational quotes while others prefer relying on a friend or starting a blog to keep them in check.

There are many ways to show support and encouragement to others. Some examples include:

Checking in on a colleague to see how a personal project is coming along.

Telling a coworker you’re proud of the hard work they’re doing.

Thanking someone who helped you with a project or task and telling them you appreciate them. You can write a thank you note or gift them their favorite chocolate.

Regardless of how you express your gratitude and encouragement, it’s important to give your colleagues a boost. The energy will circulate and come back to you tenfold.

Over to You

Building your confidence at work is essential to succeed and reach your goals. These tips are sure to help you take the steps towards a more confident mindset. How will you boost your confidence on the job?