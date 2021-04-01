Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Build Trust as a Leader

How to Build Trust as a Leader

By

Leadership is a never-ending process that can take years to master. There is always room for improvement and new skills to develop. Being an effective leader requires soft skills and not really about giving demands all day and dressing in the sharpest suit. Leadership is ultimately about communicating in a manner that others can trust. Working under a leader who can’t be trusted can lead to employees leaving or not completing their best work. Let’s take a look at how you can build trust as a leader.

Change Your Style of Feedback

Saying the same thing to every worker when they do “good work” can lose its meaning after a while. This doesn’t mean you should go around praising people all day, but you should consider using more words when giving feedback. This also goes for constructive criticism, as people are more likely to change their work if they are told what area needs improvement. Employees like to learn and grow more than they think and normally enjoy a challenge. Leaders should find ways to give feedback during regular conversations with employees and not just during yearly reviews.

Allow Employees to Make Mistakes

Training for a position can only give employees an idea of what the everyday job duties entail. When they come across difficulties, it’s essential as a leader to let them make these mistakes so they can learn from them. Some leaders are always down employee’s necks and reminded them not to make mistakes which can be a lot of pressure. Good leaders should trust their employees and allow them to feel comfortable doing work on their own while knowing they can always ask for help. Giving employees this trust can make them feel as though they’re making a difference as a team member and not just another employee in the office.

Take Accountability

As a leader, you will find yourself responsible for others’ mistakes, but that is only because you the head of the team. Taking accountability and not considering yourself the victim in these situations is a great way to lead by example. If your team members and employees see you down while under pressure, you can bring them down as well. If they know that you have their back during the entire team’s mistakes, they will be more willing to trust you as a leader.

Jerry Swon, New Jersey Based Financial Consultant

Jerry Swon is a financial consultant based out of Mendham, New Jersey. Jerry has over 30+ years on of experience in the industry and has spearheaded many projects, such as co-founding Tax Transfer Corporation and serving as a founding executive of Millennium Biotechnologies Group, Inc. (now known as Inergetics, Inc.). When not dedicating his time to work, Jerry Swon is a proud family man and an active member of his community. To learn more about Jerry Swon, please feel free to visit JerrySwon.net and JerrySwon.com. 

 

