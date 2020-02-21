HOW TO BUILD STRONG MARITAL RELATIONSHIP

Stay together, Whatever the situation be….

Marriage is the beautiful part in everyone’s life. This is the part , where your life starts with your better half. Caring, sharing, understanding, pampering, loving each other leads to a better life. Life partner is the only relation that will come till your end. The only relation that you have to travel long distance in your life journey.

Such a wonderful relationship, having children, bringing them up, giving them a good life. Watching their growth together gives immense satisfaction & pleasure. Staying together with the same love & affection even in your old age, that is the blessed relation.

Nowadays its often to see divorces, extra marital affairs, single parent, all because of unhealthy married life. How its becoming unhealthy ?…. !!!! Ego, misunderstandings, underestimating, not taking care of , quarreling and most of all not listening to each other. All these ends in the final destiny marital conflicts, divorce.

Seriously if we look at the issues, it start with small problem. They quarreled, shouted at each other, blow it to a big issue. Gradually increase the gap between each other and leads to decreased intimacy. Ends up with stress, depression, addicted to alcohol, drugs & go out the life track.

Do you think only the life partners are affected by the controversy. No not at all, their children are the most affected ones. They lack in love & affection , grown up with all negative emotions. Do we need this ?? Think my dear friends…

Life is not a stagnant water, its running water just keep on moving. True love will change the environment, change the perception of living. I will suggest you four simple ways to make your bong strong. Try at least any one of these and follow it in your daily life to make your relationship strong & healthy.

COMMUNICATION

Communication is the key for a good relationship. Communicate with each other, spend at least 30 minutes to an hour with your better half daily. Talk about your future plans, share the information, thoughts, opinion. Acknowledge each other. Be an open book to your partner. The more you communicate & discuss with each other, the less conflicts. The important key is your conversation must be a conversation. Don’t give any space to let the conversation turns into an argument. If you notice its turning to an argument, just be calm. If it get worse just leave the place for a while. Think about what he/ she trying to convey.Leave for few hours, if possible few days. Then politely suggest him/her to share try to convince each other.

RESPECT

Respect each other. By respecting each other you are adding more value to your relationship, it makes the bond thick. Remember parents are the first heroes for the children. Cultivate good thoughts, good attitude, good values, be an role model for them. Don’t use any abusive words towards each other, don’t give negative impact to others about your better half. Use polite words, be humble, be kind to each other.

BE FRIENDS

Friends, Life partner are the only relationships you can select on your own. Keep that gift safe. Make/ Treat your opposite as your best friend. Apart from a life partner, he/ she should be your friend. Be cheerful ever, share everything. Have little fights, reunite immediately. Life is lovely if you are a friend to your better half. Life’s cycle moves smoothly to the destination.

LOVE

Obviously the very important part to make your marital relationship very strong. Love each other, show that love and affection towards each other. Change yourself for your better half. Change is the only thing that never change. Be a change, for the change. Simply its like give and take policy. The more you give, the double you get. Love more and get more affection from your life partner. Live life happily. The more stronger relationship, the more happy life.