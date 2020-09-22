Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Build Resilience in Marriage

Resilience is the capacity to endure signs of psychological pain, disability or disorder that are frequently associated with serious events and emotional trauma. Your allegiance to a strategic alliance must be higher than your past, temperament, or situation to build a resilient marriage. Couples that are durable have these seven things in common.

Resilience is the capacity to endure signs of psychological pain, disability or disorder that are frequently associated with serious events and emotional trauma.

Your allegiance to a strategic alliance must be higher than your past, temperament, or situation to build a resilient marriage. Couples that are durable have these seven things in common.

1. Resilient partners should not fall victim to stereotypes about marriage.

One element that can harm our stability is the illusion that a successful marriage is equivalent to a healthy and peaceful one.

It amazes me that on this day when marriage ministries and resources are so plentiful, couples still believe that a true union will be happy.

They often feel invincible, particularly at the initial phases of relationship. This can cause them to deny the influence of stress and family history.

Some partners incorrectly believe that respecting each other means still getting together. However conflict is an essential part of marriage if a couple wishes their relationship to grow and change.

2. Resilient partners may find support where they need it.

Many spouses “push it” on their own — trying to deal with their problems without seeking additional assistance from a reliable source who can provide divine advice, guidance, and resources. There are usually partners who wind up with fractured marriages.

3. Resilient spouses consider the positive things about their life and each other.

Resilient couples tend to reflect on the positive rather than focusing on the negative.

4. Resilient spouses embrace discrepancies in their attitudes, beliefs, and ways of doing things.

Be more conscious when you express your opinion. The secret to women is to make them feel respected and loved. When a man listens to his partner, without attempting to solve her, for example, he’s going to be shocked to see if she can touch him emotionally.

5. Resilient partners establish and retain an internal control locus (goal) rather than an external orientation.

Be optimistic to endure this difficult period and be dedicated to the process.

6. Resilient spouses handle their impulses.

Having a degree of power of their feelings, they could speak to her peacefully, rationally, and solve their financial troubles. For example, to help your partner overcome financial problem, your spouse can help you by sewing clothes using the best sewing machines at home for a fee.

7. Resilient partners redefine previous mistakes and see them as rising points rather than persistent drawbacks.

In other words, they look at previous experiences in order to obtain accurate, life-changing decisions.

