How To Build Resilience

Resilience is not about skipping the emotions

Every month when it is time for me to write my blog/newsletter, I think about it for days.
I want to write something that will help my readers.
Share information I have learnt and tips that I have used that helped clients and myself, and hopefully will help you.

The past year has been a challenging year for most of us.
So how do you bounce back?
How do you deal with the challenges and changes?
How do you become resilient?

Resilience does not mean ignoring the emotions, our feelings and pretend we are OK and get on with life, while deep inside something is worrying us, keeping us from having a good night’s sleep, having anxiety, disconnecting emotionally from our partners and loved ones.

A quote from Marianne Williamson
“We don’t all have happy days. The dark night of the soul”
We all have bad days. If you need to cry cry.

How do you deal with the challenges and changes?
If something terrible happens to you, the reasonable and common response is to be horrified.
Resilience does not mean to skip the emotions.
Resilience is the ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change and move forward.

Skills to cultivate resilience

  • Develop a positive mental attitude.
  • Get enough sleep
  • Allow yourself to feel and express your emotions
  • Practice thought awareness.  Be aware of your thoughts
  • Reconstruct the way you think about negative situations and experiences.
  • Practice what you have learnt and triumph
  • Build your self-confidence and believe you will bounce back
  • Reach out and seek help if you need to.

Below is a Ted Talk that is worthwhile watching with Dr Lucy Hone, resilience expert and researcher.
Lucy Hone shares her own experience after losing her child and how she bounced back.
I trust you enjoy it as much as I did. (You may need to copy and paste the link)

Please feel free to share the article, reach out or comment.
Live consciously and never take any moment for granted.

Much Love
Christine😀

www.ultimateminds.com.auEmail: [email protected]: 0421944962

    Christine Lee, Mindset, Holistic Coach and Mentor at Ultimate Minds

    I am the owner of Ultimate Minds, Mindset and Holistic Coach
    My interest in working with people began early in life.

    When I was a little girl, I had a close bond with my grandmother, who was not well.

    All I wanted to do was to take her pain away.
    As a child, if I was told something was not possible, I was determined to seek for possibilities.
    I knew from a young age that if I wanted to have a fulfilled life and be true to myself I needed to step out and create my own path.

    I knew I needed to be clear on what I wanted.
    Believe in myself and trust that whatever path I followed it will not only make
    a difference in my life but in other peoples lives.

    I have a strong belief that there is always a choice, a solution and an answer to any problems and challenging life experience we encounter.
    There is a gift, a lesson in every experience, being still and listening to the messages we often ignore maybe the answers to lead us to the path we are meant to follow.

    Allowing our heart and mind to unite and discover what has true meaning for us.
    What is it that we love to do?  Why is it that we are holding back? 

    The passion and genuine care to help people "Discover their Full Potential” is rewarding and fulfilling beyond what words can express.

    Diploma in Life Coaching
    NLP Practitioner
    Matrix and Timeline Therapist
    Diploma in Business and Marketing

     

