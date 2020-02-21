Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Wisdom//

3 Simple Strategies to Build Rapport With a Coworker

Bonding with colleagues can make you happier and more connected.

Building a relationship with a coworker isn’t something that happens overnight. It takes time and patience — not to mention a willingness to work with each other’s schedules. You’ve decided to practice the Microstep of inviting a coworker out to coffee because you see the value in forging a stronger connection, but let’s be honest: Building a relationship from the ground up can feel a little strange if you don’t already share some sort of rapport. These three simple strategies will help you get a bit more acquainted with your coworker and build a foundation of connection that you can build on with your Microstep.

Ask to cooperate on tasks

Spending more time working alongside your colleague on the same task can help you establish better teamwork and reveal commonalities you didn’t know you had. People are more cooperative and generally prosocial after a period of synchronous activity, Lynden Miles, Ph.D., a senior lecturer at the University of Western Australia’s School of Psychological Science, tells Thrive. While the workplace might not be conducive to what are traditionally thought of as synchronous activities (like singing or dancing), walking over to a coffee shop together is a great way to get to know each other better, and on the way, you can sync up your stride, or later on, work on tasks side by side. 

Build a foundation of trust

Trust is especially important in workplace relationships because it can lead to the exchange of ideas, greater innovation, and deeper connection, according to a study in the Journal of Business Models. A simple yet extremely significant way to build a sense of trust between you and your colleague is to hold more informal meetings. The study details just how effective these kinds of meetings can be: Participants noted that a more casual environment motivated out-of-the-box thinking, a free flow of ideas, and personal acquaintance. Because informal meetings reduced feelings of competition and gave employees the space to voice their feelings and opinions, a greater sense of trust was achieved. You can follow suit by informally checking in with your colleague at least once a week. The key is to keep things casual — don’t hold the meeting in a high-pressure environment. Instead, spend most of your time listening to your colleague, rather than talking yourself, and ask follow-up questions that encourage them to open up.

Be candid and compassionately direct with your colleague

Whenever possible, use a compassionately direct approach with your coworker. Whether you’re giving feedback or they came looking for advice, your honesty will show your co-worker that you care about connecting in a meaningful way. What’s more, mindfully communicating will encourage your co-worker to do the same, and they might just have some specific ideas about how to make your workplace relationship better.

Jessica Hicks, Assistant Editor at Thrive Global

Jessica Hicks is an assistant editor at Thrive Global. She graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in journalism and sociology/anthropology with a minor in marketing. She previously served as a media fellow at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, where she worked on blog and social media posts about thought leadership in the Silicon Valley, as well as the editor in chief of Lehigh University's student publication, The Brown and White. Jessica also served as a reporting intern at eMarketer. Jessica is thrilled to join Thrive Global as it strives to end the burnout epidemic and promote well-being among professionals, college students, and everyone, everywhere.

