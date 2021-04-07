Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Build Hyper-Targeted Contact Lists Filled With Your Ideal Customers

How to Build Hyper-Targeted Contact Lists Filled With Your Ideal Customers

Scott Graham | Unsplash
You know exactly who your target audience is.

You know what industry they’re in, how much revenue their company is bringing in, and even how many employees the company has.

You know how much value you bring to these companies, but there’s one problem:

You don’t know where to find these companies and how to contact them.

We used to run into the same issues, until we discovered an incredible tool called apollo.io.

Using Apollo, we’re able to build hyper targeted lists for both us and our clients.

Apollo lets you filter leads based on:

  • Titles and seniority levels of employees in the company
  • The industry the company is in
  • The location of the company, from a specific radius to an entire country
  • # of employees
  • Technologies the company uses
  • Revenue the company brings in
  • Companies that have been recently funded

And many more.

Not only does this tool help us get in contact with decision makers in our target market, it provides verified contact information to make the process very easy.

Rather than having to use a 3rd party tool to verify emails, Apollo provides a list of current, already verified emails that we can transfer to a csv file and then to our automation tools.

To take things a step further, we vet each LinkedIn profile in our list to make sure these contacts are recently active on the platform.

This task can be delegated to a virtual assistant, and we instruct our VAs to disqualify any prospect that:

  • Has no activity within the last 3 months
  • Doesn’t have the gold badge indicating they’re a premium member
  • Has less than 500 connections

Once we weed out these prospects from our csv, we’re left with a resource filled with verified emails and active LinkedIn users.

As you can imagine, the lists we build are incredibly efficient and effective when it comes time to plug them into our automation tools and reach out to them.

Start using Apollo.io for your list building, vet out any prospects that haven’t been active on LinkedIn, and we promise you’ll start crushing your LinkedIn and email outreach!

If you’re interested in learning more about Omnichannel Cold Outreach and how we can help you on a Pay-Per-Call basis, feel free to visit our website:

www.knowledgex.us

