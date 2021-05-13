How to Build Empathy in the workplace

Am I good enough as a leader, working parent?
Can we make our life better?
Childhood experiences shaped this leader into what she is today. In today’s episode of The Curryup Leadership Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact, I talk about the future of work, equity and empathy with Entrepreneur, Educator Surabhi Lal.
“I want the people around me to grow and that’s why I chose to be an educator”Surabhi Lal
Surabhi talks about failing and learning every day as a leader, parent. We chat about how we handle ourselves as leaders irrespective of where you sit in the organization. She decodes the buzzword Empathy.
It is not a two hour workshop.
It is beyond ‘I hear you’.
We need to practice empathy with intention – “understanding your own feelings, starting to understanding how others are feeling”.
