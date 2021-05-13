Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Build Empathy in the workplace

Equity and Empathy are building blocks of work-life and it is beyond just saying "I hear you".

By

Am I good enough as a leader, working parent?

Can we make our life better?

Childhood experiences shaped this leader into what she is today. In today’s episode of The Curryup Leadership Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact, I talk about the future of work, equity and empathy with Entrepreneur, Educator Surabhi Lal.

“I want the people around me to grow and that’s why I chose to be an educator”

Surabhi Lal

Surabhi talks about failing and learning every day as a leader, parent. We chat about how we handle ourselves as leaders irrespective of where you sit in the organization. She decodes the buzzword Empathy.

It is not a two hour workshop.

It is beyond ‘I hear you’.

We need to practice empathy with intention – “understanding your own feelings, starting to understanding how others are feeling”.

So, go ahead and learn how to be a winner at the workplace on Episode 24 of Curryup Leadership Podcast here.

PRIYANKA KOMALA, Chief Story Telling Officer at Curryup Leadership

At age five Priyanka gave an impromptu speech about an airplane which catapulted her into becoming the distinguished speaker and writer she is today. Although she had followed the cultural expectation of getting a Master's to become an engineer and technologist, Priyanka knew she wanted to make a bigger impact. She wanted a seat at the table to help others, so she got her MBA. At the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, she serves as a Technology leader in digital transformation projects. Priyanka hosts Curryup Leadership video Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact and has sparked 100+ conversations. She is on a mission to embrace Levity in life.

