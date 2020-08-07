Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Build Authority as an expert

Storytelling for your Brand

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Recently I’ve taken a group of Entrepreneurs through a Masterclass on my 3 Keys to Marketing success. I know that marketing causes a great deal of overwhelm to many people — in fact, it can seem like a roadblock to success.

If you are somebody who also struggles this area of business, please know you are not alone. There are many who feel the same, and I am here to help you!

In my previous post I talked about getting comfortable with your brand by embracing who you really are, and bringing that authenticity in to your business.

When you start thinking of your brand as an extension of yourself, then it all begins to feel easier, more natural, and more authentic to who you are. You don’t need to put on a different, more ‘grown up’ or professional hat, metaphorically speaking. You just need to show up as yourself — that honesty resonates with people!

In that post I also talked about some common strategies used in marketing to help you get found online by the right people.

So today I’d like to this all up by talking about my 3rd Key to Marketing Success that I taught in the Masterclass. Let’s talk about the power of sharing your story.

Your story is key

Storytelling is so important because it speaks to the hearts and minds of your audience, and allows them to recognize parts of their struggle in yours.

If you’ve ever attended a really good talk, the kind that stayed with you for days after the event, then you will know how powerful a story can be. 

So that in mind, I thought I’d share my own with you.  The video below is the first of my TEDx talks.  I’ve got to say, I felt more than a little vulnerable going out there on stage and sharing so openly my struggle with depression and being on the wrong career path.

But this experience turned out to be the turning point for my own business.  Does that surprise you?

It did surprise me at first, until I started to connect the dots.  I quickly realized that people were responding to me as a human — the person behind the brand.  And that’s what your audience will respond to as well.

So I want to encourage you to start sharing your own journey a little more.  I’m not saying spill your deepest secrets from the TED stage (unless you really want to) —  it’s more than enough for you to just share a little in your blog posts or videos.

What your tribe want to know is that you understand their struggles, those problems that you help with your business.  So tell them how you got to be working in your chosen field, and why you are passionate about your work.

That’s the part of your story that will help you to stand out from the crowd, and to be remembered by your audience.

If you watch my first TEDx you will hear why I became so passionate about helping others to follow their soul’s purpose on this planet by doing the work they were put on earth to do.

What’s your why?

If you are anything like my clients or students, then your business will have been born from your own struggle – am I right so far?

Your life’s path will have exposed you to a pain or a problem that you had to learn to fix yourself, once you found your way you were keen to help others do the same.

It was the same for me. As I said on the TED stage, and repeatedly since then on social media, in blog posts and in books — my WHY is to help people to become who they really are, in business and in life, and that was my journey too.

It was the pain and pressure of being on the wrong life path — not a bad one, but not one that allowed me to embrace my passion, that led to my long battle with depression.

Only once I began to live and work in a way that lit me up, could I see where it had all gone wrong with real perspective. And it’s that perspective and experience that lights the fire in my business today.

So if you come and work with me too, then let me warn you, I won’t be letting you off the hook! I want you to share your essence with the world and be who you came to Earth to be.

How to use this in your marketing

Of course, your story will be different. You will also likely not feel like just stepping onto a big stage and pouring your heart out — and that’s totally okay! In fact, you never have to go that far if you don’t wish to.

It is absolutely enough for you share your story, or just snippets of it, on your social media platforms and in your blog posts and emails to your list.

All that matters is that your tribe get to see who YOU are, and WHY you care about what you do. It’s that passion, that honesty and openness that will set you head and shoulders above the other people in your niche.

So no matter how overwhelming the bigger parts of marketing may feel when you are starting out, and no matter how populated your industry may be, you can always get ahead by showing up and sharing your story.

Think about how full of advertising and sales pitches your social media feeds are. Now think about how refreshing it is when you see something authentic instead. Yes, that’s it! That’s what you need to do.

I hope you found this helpful, and if you did then I’ve got plenty more to share with you! Come on over to my 3 Keys to Marketing Success Masterclass replay. You can watch the whole session on demand for free, and there are worksheets to help you bring what you’ve learned to life in your business.

Until next time, just remember to be yourself. You are a gift to the world.

Originally published at MakeYourMarkGlobal.com, August 7th, 2020.

Dr. Andrea Pennington, Meditation | Positive psychology | Self-love + Intimacy | Personal Branding & Publishing | Free Ebooks @ www.AndreaPennington.com & www.ORxBook.com

Dr. Andrea Pennington is an integrative physician, acupuncturist, meditation teacher and a #1 international bestselling author of several books. Dr. Andrea’s extensive study of medical nutrition, positive psychology and neuroscience-inspired biohacking led her to create a holistic media platform, In8Vitality, blending ancient wisdom and modern science for enhanced vitality and life mastery. 

Andrea is also a documentary filmmaker, international TEDx speaker, and visionary brand strategist for Light workers. As both a healer and teacher she is also sought-after media personality who has shared empowering insights on resilience on the Oprah Winfrey Show, the Dr. Oz Show, iTV This Morning, CNN, the Today Show, Thrive Global and as a news anchor for Discovery Health Channel.

Now, as Founder of the #RealSelfLove Movement Andrea speaks globally to reduce the stigma of mental illness and to support people on their journey to authentic living. In Andrea's latest book , I Love You, Me! she explores her personal journey from depression to real self-love and how The Cornerstone Process, a 5-step self-discovery process is setting people free.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“If your brand isn’t growing and evolving, then it risks becoming irrelevant” with Abby Sparks and Chaya Weiner

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
Community//

ShePreneurs Win: How Yvon Nguyen Became An Influencer in the Luxury Arena

by GlobePreneurs
//

“Authenticity creates empathy and loyalty from your followers and goes a long way in building a long lasting tribe that will last for the ages.” with John Huntinghouse and Candice Georgiadis

by Candice Georgiadis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.