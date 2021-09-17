How to Build an Empire with Martin Polanco Shares 3 Food Items That Help Fight Depression

Your diet has a lot to do with your well-being and mental health. Unfortunately, people suffering from depression rely solely on either drugs or prescription medicines in an effort to cope with it. While drugs are no good except further leading to substance dependency, prescription medicines do help in fighting depression provided sleep and diet are apt. This is why the best depression counseling ties in healthy food habits as the most important factor in curbing depression.

With substantial research, we have compiled a list of foods that promote mental health and cope with depression. If you are diagnosed with depression, here are the food that you would want to consume regularly:

Few foods for fighting depression as shared by Martin Polanco –

Dark Leafy Vegetables

Dark leafy green vegetables are unarguably the best nutrient-dense food item you should include in your diet irrespective of well-being. For people with depression, vegetables such as spinach, kale, Swiss chard, and others help prevent brain inflammation which has been linked with depression. This is because they are the most powerful inflammatory and immune-boosting foods that help curb all types of inflammation. Along with effective depression counseling, start consuming leafy green vegetables. You can choose from a variety of vegetables so you can help your body deal with anxiety.

Nuts

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, nuts such as almonds, walnuts, peanuts, and others have been known to help fight depression for centuries. Numerous studies have revealed that omega-3 fatty acids help support brain function and alleviate the symptoms of depression. By consuming a handful of nuts every day, you can give yourself a healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids and promote mental health. You must consider the professional or the doctor to know which nut is the most helpful for depression and anxiety.

Berries

A study published in the Journal of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine revealed that antioxidants could help reduce depression and prevent cancer cell development. In the study, some patients were treated with antioxidants while others with placebos. The results indicated that those who were given antioxidants had a lower depression score. And when it comes to food items with the highest antioxidants, berries – strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries- top the list. Try including berries in your diet along with the best depression counseling. Martin Polanco says along with that; eating berries gives you other health benefits such as immunity and skincare.

In a nutshell

Depression can happen to anyone and can adversely impact the quality of life. Therefore, it is necessary to take steps to battle against it before it takes its toll. For most people with depression, effective depression counseling works well in coping with depression. However, it’s not to forget that healthy eating habits play a crucial role in effectively overcoming it. Living with depression could be very dangerous for your mental health, so you can avoid any bigger issues and live your life happily. You will find a number of experts who can help you but make sure to go to the most trusted one via references for online reviews.