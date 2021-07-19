How to Build an Emergency Fund?

It is hard enough to stick to a budget. But what happens when unexpected circumstances arise? There are ways to plan for unexpected expenses.

You can avoid having to borrow money from your retirement fund or your life insurance to cover these emergency situations.

What is an emergency fund?

A fund that you set aside for emergencies is money you can use in case of a crisis. It is fundamental to have an emergency fund because no one can predict the future.

A good emergency fund will give you the peace of mind that you are covered in case of a dreadful event, such as being laid off from work. You can then focus on how you’re going to handle it and not worry about how you’ll survive financially.

Why You should consider an emergency fund?

Unexpected medical expenses. It’s possible to be a health buff, but there is no escape from the inevitable aging process and other life circumstances.

Car repairs are urgent and sudden. Cars don’t care about your finances, and they seem to breakdown when you least expect it.

Job loss. Even though the economy is performing well, you can’t be sure because your company might always put you on the downsizing lists.

Major home repairs. You may not be aware of certain items in your house, such as the basement pipe that suddenly bursts open while you are fast asleep.

Peace of mind. Being able to save money for an emergency is a way to reduce stress in your everyday stressful life.

How much should you put?

Your personal financial situation will determine how much you need to save. However, many financial experts recommend that your emergency fund should be sufficient for four to eight months of your monthly expenses.

This may seem like a large amount, but it is important to start small. Start with 500 to $1,500 for your first step towards building an emergency fund.

It’s easier to achieve a smaller goal than the larger financial milestone. This motivates you to work harder to reach your next goal.

You can feel confident handling small emergencies with your emergency fund in place.

This will help you to gain momentum in your money savings journey instead of focusing on the tedious task of repaying the debt you have incurred due to a minor emergency.

Where to keep your emergency fund?

This will help you achieve a balance. Your emergency fund should be easily accessible for when you really need it, but not so accessible that it’s impossible to access even if there isn’t an emergency.

This does not mean that the weekend’s end of a mall sale is a true emergency.

Online banks are a good place to keep your emergency cash because you can’t just go to the bank and withdraw cash.

Your emergency funds may be kept in several locations, including an online savings account or money market account. You can also keep them in short-term CDs. Online banks can offer higher interest rates.

Make projections about how fast you will be able access the funds in an emergency, and how easy it would be to withdraw, transfer, or use them without any unexpected restrictions.

You may need to access your emergency savings account for transactional purposes. A money market account might be an option.

Make sure the APY is equal or higher than top savings accounts. It is fine to have your emergency funds in a savings fund. However, in an emergency you should be able to transfer your money into a transaction bank.

How to Build an Emergency Fund?

1. Set short-term and long-term goals

Set a long-term goal equal to six months’ worth of expenses, and then plan simple steps to get there. Set aside $100 each month for the next three-years, as an example.

To get a better idea of where your money is going, review your bank statement.

Make a list of all sources of income, both regular and one-time, that you are likely to receive soon (such a CD that is maturing).It is much easier to identify your priorities when you have a detailed list of your incomes and expenses.You can reduce or eliminate certain monthly expenses to save money and channel it into your savings account.

You should also check if any of the money you receive can be put into the fund. You can save money by carpooling, cooking at home, and recycling.

2. Set a monthly savings goal

Based on your short-term and long-term goals as well as your calculations, decide how much money you want to save each monthly. You should have enough money each month to build your emergency fund, and still reach your goal in the time you set. This will hopefully encourage you to save regularly and help you focus on the large amount of money that you have to save.

3. Open an account

We’ve already mentioned that once you have an idea of how much money you should save, you can decide where to keep it.

You can store the money in savings account, money market accounts, or certificates of deposit for short-term emergencies. The goal is to be able to access the fund quickly in an emergency. Make arrangements with your bank for automatic deposits to your emergency account every payday. This will make it a ‘forced saving’.

This is the best part about it. You can simply sit back and watch your emergency fund grow month after month.

4. Adjust Your Savings?

You might find yourself in a position where you are able to save more over the years and months. You or your spouse might get a raise at their workplace. This could increase your savings. You should review your budget every now and again to find new ways to increase your savings and tighten your belt.

Emergency Fund Tips

These are some tips that will help you stay true to your goals and create a real-blue emergency fund.