How to build a strong virtual team for your business

As entrepreneurs, we’re often working on our own, or in small virtual teams and it’s often up to us to make the big decisions, to perk ourselves up if we feel low, to psych yourself up when you’ve got to launch a new product, do a Facebook live, talk in a conference or pitch for new business.

So what can we do when those mind monkeys are running overdrive and we can’t quite muster the energy needed to do the task at hand?

As business owners, we generally can’t shrink into ourselves and stop. We need to be constantly evolving, adapting, pivoting, staying fresh, keeping visible, getting out there. Even if right now we can’t literally get ‘out’ there.

So how do we keep ourselves going? Who is in your team?

First I want you to think about who is in your team that you have contact with, it might be day to day or week to week, but the people you talk to. They might be your friends, your family, your neighbours, people in a Facebook community or twitter chat. People you connect with and share stories on LinkedIn.

All of these people can help you and offer encouragement. They’re all there for you, rooting for you, challenging you, supporting you. They all want you to be successful.

Next, who would you like to be on your team? Is there someone you’d love to connect with? Someone you’ve admired from afar? An author, a podcaster, an entrepreneur.

Could you take a chance and connect with them? Ask for a virtual cup of tea, tweet them, share something with them you think they’d like?

The world is a smaller place thanks to social media, so who could you connect with who could be part of your team?

And thirdly I want you to think really big, really, really big. And now we’re talking dead or alive! Who can be in your virtual team? Beyonce, Michelle Obama, David Bowie, Dolly Parton, Einstein, Mary Portas.

What qualities do they have that you admire? What advice would they give you when you’re second-guessing yourself, or scared to take that next move? How can you bring a little bit of their magic into you?

None of us are alone of this journey, we all have people we can pull into our team and energies we can imbibe.

Who is on your team?