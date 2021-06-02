Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Build a Philanthropic Company Culture

Jack Nourafshan shares how to build a company culture that promotes philanthropy.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Are you passionate about philanthropy as a business owner? Many people want to be able to give back to the community in meaningful ways, but they struggle to figure out how to make philanthropy a part of their companies. Keep reading to learn how you can build a philanthropic company culture. This should allow you to use your platform to make a difference in people’s lives. 

Partner up with Charities

Partnering up with charities to hold charity drives should be a good place to start. Companies often partner with specific charities to hold events that are beneficial for important causes. For example, you might hold an event to raise awareness about breast cancer while taking donations for charities that focus on finding a cure. Events like this help to develop the philanthropic spirit of your company. 

Give People Time Off to Volunteer

Giving people time off when they want to volunteer for good causes will also help. If you have employees who want to be able to volunteer their time, then you should make it easier for them to do so. It shows that such pursuits are valuable to the company and it allows more people to volunteer when they feel compelled to do so. You could even actively encourage your employees to volunteer some of their time for charitable causes each year. 

Match Employee Charitable Donations

Many companies like to try to match employee charitable donations up to a certain amount. For example, you might want to match the first $1,000 that your employees donate to specific charities each calendar year. This gives employees more of a reason to consider donating to charity since their donations can make a bigger impact than usual. It shows that you’re committed to helping good causes as a company. 

Promote Community Donation Drives

Promoting community donation drives will also be an effective way to build a philanthropic company culture. You should try to regularly hold events where you encourage people to donate food, clothing items, electronics, and other items to those who are in need. Events like these can help people in need to get necessary items and it shows that your company cares. This is also simply a fantastic way to give back to the community. 

Jack Nourafshan, President of Reliable Properties at Reliable Properties

Jack Nourafshan is a real estate development professional and president of Reliable Properties. Founded in 1975, Reliable Properties is a real estate firm located in Los Angeles, California, and focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Today, the company has grown exponentially, and Jack continues to help run the business with his partners.

Jack Nourafshan is also an accomplished entrepreneur with a strong background in engineering and business. Throughout the years, Jack has continued to build his knowledge and expertise on the art of entrepreneurship, and enjoys sharing his insight with young, up-and-coming entrepreneurs. He can often be found mentoring the next generation of business professionals or donating his time and money to charities.

In February 2019, Jack Nourafshan traveled to Egypt to meet their President, and honor the Israel and Egypt Peace treaty. He was able to attend as an American delegate to present the golf metal to the country of Egypt.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

James Rutland, Baton Rouge, on How to Encourage Philanthropy in the Workplace

by Pepper Rutland
Community//

Why philanthropy still matters

by Devon Bartlett
Community//

Michael Luzich on the Benefits of Corporate Philanthropy

by Michael Luzich
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.