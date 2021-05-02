Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to build a healthy relationship based on strengths

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform.
By

I often see unhealthy foundations in a relationship, based on poor communication, unmet needs and two people in slightly different orbits. As humans we are programmed to take more notice of negatives, research tells us for every single negative interaction or connection we have, we need five positives to outweigh that negative.

Think about the last time you received feedback, it may have been glowing, singing your praising and telling you how amazing you’d been, right at the end it’s dropped in that you could improve in one area. What does your mind zone in on? The perceived negative, you dismiss all the positive praise and accolades. Instead, you focus on the single thing you can have done better. The message you tell yourself is, that you are rubbish and must try harder. This is negativity bias. It is real and it affects relationships too.

Spotting negatives or looking for danger once kept us alive. This isn’t the case now, and we can create some new neuropathways to help balance out the negative bias. We can do this by focusing on the positive interactions and connections and letting them sink in, allow them to stick and develop.

In relationships it is no different, we look for weaknesses, we judge situations and people. Instead of looking for the strengths and positives in our relationship and our partner. Switching the mindset to actively seek out strengths in your relationship will help you build and grow, you will start to notice more strengths and positives as you this front of mind.

It can be difficult to identify strengths but here are a few qualities seen in happy healthy couples, do you recognise any of these in your relationship?

  • Compassion
  • Flexibility
  • Sense of humour
  • Trust
  • positivity
  • Stong intimate connection
  • Respect
  • Being present
  • Giving love
  • Open to receiving love
  • Showing vulnerability
  • Empathising
  • Great at communicating
  • Understanding
  • Friendship

What is one of two things on the list to recognise? How can you build on the strength and make it even stronger? Nurturing and boosting those qualities when the relationship is good will help support you when you hit the tricky patches. It is much harder to cultivate them when you are in the danger zone.

If you are interested in learning more, you can sign up for the relationship reset coming soon, get in touch at [email protected] to find out more.

I know how challenging relationships can be and how exhausting it is when things don’t feel right. It is emotionally draining and you can feel so alone. Don’t suffer, if you need support make the first step, and start today, with a no-obligation chat. I’m sure you feel better once you say things out loud.

Don’t forget to tune into the weekly Podcast Geordie Lass and Doc Sass for all your relationship hot topics and questions, on all major platforms.

Episode 39 is about the top 3 reasons boundaries fail check it out.

    Sara Liddle Relationship Coach at Inflori

    Sara Liddle, Professional Certified Coach at Inflori

    Relationship Coach & Emotional Wellbeing Coach

    I am a certified professional coach, specialising in coaching clients around intimate relationships. I work with individuals and couples, supporting them to create healthy and happy relationships where people can flourish separately and together.

    I know how hard it can be to connect with others, speak up for yourself and get your needs met. This results in, disconnection, numbness, self-esteem falling to an all-time low and feeling trapped with no way out.

    I work with clients to reduce anxiety, overwhelm and sadness. To create a calm, happy life, where they can meet their own needs by understanding their feelings, thoughts and actions. I know what it feels like to be lost, lonely and disconnected in a relationship. I struggled for too long and suffered in silence. Now I know it doesn't have to be this way, I want to help others find their voice so they don't miss out on 10 years of their life before it's too late. Nothing changes until we change it. I didn't know a different way and now I do, it's my mission to support others.

    My methods help clients to understand their energy and emotions. To let go of the past and explore what a great life looks like, filled with options and choice. I support clients to get the relationships they deserve, free from struggle. Sometimes this will be working with them on their current relationship and how to get back to love and joy. At other times this may be in separating and creating a new life apart in a harmonious way.

    I am a Professional Core Energy Coach qualified with the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching (iPEC) and an Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner (ELI-MP). I co-host a podcast with Dr Anna Stratis called Geordie Lass and Doc Sass which is all about relationships. I have a free relationship health check and, a mini relationship reset course launching in January 2021.

    Sara Liddle, CPC, ELI-MP

