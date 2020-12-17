How to Build a Creative Workplace Without Borders

In 2015 the number of US employees who had switched to remote jobs had climbed to 37 percent. And that number is only going to grow because the benefits of distributed teams to both the businesses and employees are obvious: businesses don’t have the moving costs, and workers can enjoy working from home saving on commuting and spending more time with families.

Distributive talent is a collection of people who work from multiple locations either in your geographical location, or outside of it. Whereas a remote worker would be outsourced on contract while the majority of your employees worked in a single location, a distributed worker might work at a different – but connected – location. And this talent pool is quickly becoming the choice for up-to-date businesses.

Why Distributed Talent Matters

People don’t acquire talents along geographical borders. Someone in another country may be perfectly suited for a job you need done in Illinois. But making a move of that magnitude is a huge undertaking, and not always possible or desired. When that happens, offering an alternative while still working within a team is the best possible scenario.

With distributed talent you can find the perfect candidate for a job, keep them within a city that works for them, and still make them a part of your team through remote collaboration. Thanks to modern technology it is easier than ever.

How to Start Using Distributive Talent

Start Looking for Outside Talent

Once you have selected those who already work for you, it is time to begin looking for those who are not yet with your company. Try posting your ad on social media, Glassdoor or other online outlets.

Have a Set Schedule and Stick To It

Your team is going to be looking to you to keep things together. You are their manager, which means maintaining a strict schedule that lets them remain on task. Set daily check-ins to keep everyone abreast of the latest 411.

Have weekly meetings where old tasks are put to rest and new ones are set for the coming days ahead. Have a monthly meeting that goes over the last 30 days, and the coming month. Here are a quite few great business tools that allow for productive scheduling.

Pick a Good Management Platform

There are so many task managers out there that it would be hard to find a single one that works best.

Slack is a great communication tool allowing an employer to create channels and speak to different groups of employees, or on different topics. For writing teams, MyBlogU is a collaborative solution.

Don’t let your company talent get limited by borders. A distributed team of talented employees can completely change the way your business functions, no move necessary!

Image from Pixabay