How To Build A Business For A Successful Exit

I had an opportunity to interview Steven Yamshon from Benefit Financial Group. With over 35 years of experience, four masters qualification from Oxford University (Said School of Business) and Phd in Finance, Economics and Management from UCLA, Steve provides deep insights with integrity for asset allocation, investment management, and security selection. He serves on the board of Cedar Sinai Medical center and is passionate for environmental impacts and doing good for society.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

In my childhood and in my teens I was always interested in the outdoors and environment. A life-changing moment happened to me when I was 15 years old and at Boy Scout Camp. I saw a man in a uniform driving a green truck and he looked mighty impressive. Later that day, I found out that he was a U.S. Forest Ranger. It was then I decided to become one myself. I studied Natural Resource Management at California State University, Sacramento and Engineering Management at Caltech. A perfect combination. My first job was with the U.S. Forest Service in engineering where I was a member of a team that was working on one of the first National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) reports. I learned enough about politics to know that government work wasn’t for me and that I wanted to work in private industry. However, since then I have kept my hand in natural resource management and environmental issues. Since the Forest Service, I have been working in the investment management field and have developed an expertise in farmland, environmental, and natural resource investments

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

While I was at Oxford, I wrote a dissertation on how to develop a tree plantation for carbon sequestration. Little did I know at the time that this ambitious project in South America was at the forefront of many governmental and non-governmental agencies who were thinking about using trees as carbon offsets. Essentially the project was designed to allow companies who need carbon credits to make an investment in this tree farm and to use that investment to trade carbon credits. It was a social impact investment long before the term became popular. I think about 150 jobs for indigenous people was part of the plan. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get funding, but I learned about three years ago that another group started a similar project like mine. I think that these types of projects are good for green jobs, the environment, and local economies