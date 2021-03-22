How to Build a Better Brand Through Effective Reputation Management

COVID-19 has changed the way the world does business. What was once a large, brick-and-mortar marketplace has been transformed into one that operates mainly online. In some U.S. states, online operations are the primary means of operating businesses.

That indicates it is more important than ever to engage in effective reputation management to build online brands, especially if they seek to survive in the post-COVID marketplace. Joseph Verrico offers advice you can use to manage your reputation for more effective brand building.

Create a Strong Web Presence For Your Business

It is no longer enough to build a webpage with the belief that “if you build it, they will come.” That simply isn’t the case, you need to go to the people. This means having an active web presence for your business on various social media platforms, including:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Pinterest

YouTube

Find out which social media outlets your target audience uses most, and make sure you’re active in those sectors. Don’t wait for them to come to you when you’re trying to build your brand or rebrand your business.

Employ Effective Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Tactics

Joseph Verrico states that your business needs to rank high on the first two pages of search engine results for all crucial keywords – at the very least on the local level. This means you have to learn about keywords, SEO skills, and building links or hire someone to manage these details on behalf of your business.

Effective SEO requires finding the right keywords, creating content surrounding those keywords, delivering a steady stream of content for web properties (blog, website, social media accounts, etc.), and building relevant and high-quality backlinks to your site through guest blogging and generating sharable, viral content.

There’s a lot of work that goes into excellent search engine optimization. The rewards, though, are well worth the effort as your site rank improves over time and your brand becomes a household name among local consumers.

Respond To Negative Reviews

Online reviews matter. There’s no denying that. Consumers use online reviews to make vital decisions about whether or not to trust your business. It isn’t simply the content of those reviews that cast the deciding vote. People also look for the following:

Have you responded?

Was your response appropriate?

Did you attempt to solve the problem?

Did you solve the problem?

Would your response have solved the problem for them?

For the most part, people are empathetic, and want to cheer for the little guy. Small business owners have a leg up over corporate competitors in this instance. When you respond to negative reviews and appear to be sincerely interested in resolving the issue – even if the customer doesn’t come around, it makes a favorable impression for your business.

Control The Narrative About Your Business

We’ve already mentioned the importance of creating your presence on the World Wide Web when building your brand and effective SEO. We haven’t yet discussed how these things help you control the narrative online about your business.

When people search on Google or their search engine of choice, they usually end their search for information about your business on the first page. Some will go through listing on the second page at best. This means that if negative news or reviews appear on these pages, people will first see about your business.

However, if the first two pages are filled with content you’ve generated, you’re in control of the information they see about your business. This includes a wide range of content, such as:

Blog posts

Guest blog posts

Website content

Social media activity

YouTube videos

The bottom line is that you want people to see the information you’ve generated about your business above all others. That means there needs to be a lot of it, you need to keep adding to the information available, and you need to make sure your message is the positive message you wish to deliver.

These suggestions by Joseph Verrico should help you get your business off on the right foot when it comes to building your brand or rebranding your business. Joseph Verrico is an expert in the realm of reputation management and brand building. He is currently a senior reputation strategist with NetReputation.com.