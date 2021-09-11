How to bring happiness in older adults during a pandemic – ask William D King

How are you feeling? This simple question has left many people confused and left unanswered. Over the last few months, many of you have lost loved ones to this virus, and many more are suffering from mental unwellness. It is essential to understand that senior citizens are suffering the most. Restrictions put during lockdown have confined the older adults to care homes. There was practically no connection with the outer world and very few chats online. Social isolation results in mental distress and eventually depression in older adults. Since older adults are at higher risk, and this is the reason you must take more precautions for them. The closer interaction happens, the risk will increase.

The pandemic brought a massive blow to the care homes and more pressure on the caregivers. It was approximately eight months of complete lockdown. The results were shocking after the CDC study – adults of the age-group 59-79 were poorly in the care homes because of anxiety, psychological distress, and social isolation. William D King unfolds the facts that virtual contact was the only way for interaction for the older adults, which increased loneliness amongst the senior people up to 72% in 2020.

The effects of covid are beyond physical in many cases. However, the government did develop specific healthcare plans for this but much more to do on the ground level.

Here are the simple measures suggested by William D King to bring happiness back in older adults’ lives.

Please stay connected with them regularly. Interaction is possible through and phone calls, virtual meetings, sharing pictures, and dropping audio messages. The adults are great at coping themselves, but you must always check on them during social isolation. Make the most of technology and use the various communication methods.

Help them with setting up a routine. It is generally a practice to maintain a timetable in the care homes, but you can always add few fun moments in between to surprise them. Please give them a virtual visit during lunchtime or drop by the center to have a look through the glass. Bring the smile back on their face.

Ensure that your older loved ones are getting a healthy diet every time. You can deliver some fresh supplies every week. Include fresh juices and fruits. Keep in mind that they might have some dietary requirements. Also, check on their daily medication. Sometimes mental unwellness leads to disturbance in intake of medicines and food.

Another great way of caring for older people is by exercising with them. You can set a regime with them over virtual meetings and encourage them to do simple stretching and exercises. A simple movement of limbs and body brings joy. Exercise also helps in generating positive hormones in the body that results in mental wellness.

Persuade your older loved ones to see the positive side of life. Seek emergency medical help if you feel their health is declining and shows alarming symptoms. Do not wait long for significant symptoms like starvation and suicidal behavior. Rather act immediately. Please keep track of their behavior and have a close observation.