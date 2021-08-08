How to boost your productivity during tough times

Despite what you may think, it’s never easy to deal with the tough times in life. Whether they are personal or affect many people as a result of unforeseen events like natural disasters and worldwide pandemics, we all face challenges that can be emotionally taxing on our mental state.

When these moments hit us hard enough it is common for us to lose motivation not only for ourselves but also at work when deadlines loom ahead and stress starts mounting up day-by-day. But thankfully there is an answer: find your way back into those good old days where everything was just so much simpler! One of my favourite ways? Taking time out each morning (or night) before bed – reading anything from philosophy quotes about happiness to motivational

You can be productive in difficult times. It’s not about forcing yourself to do work that is tedious or unwanted, but rather finding the motivation within you and your work so it becomes enjoyable again! Set goals for what needs to get done each day before bed at night and make sure you take care of tasks as they arise during a typical day by putting them on reminders lists.

There are four ways to be productive during difficult times on my list.

1. Focusing on the activities that seems right for you

Let’s face it: When you work on a computer, there are many distractions that can be tempting to get lost in. I don’t know about you but I can easily get lost with games because it’s challenging. Lately I have been using Outriders boosting to help me reach the next level. Between emailing friends and scrolling social media sites for hours, how do you stay focused? A time-tracking tool will help the team see exactly where they spend their valuable time so everyone is more aware of what else needs to be done.

A proper tool is the perfect way to find out just how much time you spend on your computer. It automatically tracks all of the sites that you visit and categorizes them into very productive versus very distracting, so it’s easy for anyone looking at their own account to figure out what they should cut back or eliminate from their schedule in order to be more productive.

2. Staying in contact with close friends

Networking is an excellent way of staying connected and in touch not only on a professional level but also as friends. It’s important that we don’t forget what it feels like before achieving success so we are more likely appreciate our successes now; this means networking often because life changes quickly without warning and those connections may disappear if they’re left dormant too long.

When you need to reach out and communicate, there’s no better way than through a Facebook group. Not only will they be talking about the same things as those in their niche but also learning from each other! On top of that, it creates an environment for them where they can feel comfortable being themselves while sharing valuable thoughts or experiences with others who have similar interests.

3. Accountability goes long way

When I don’t follow through with plans, it can be really tough to tell my accountability partner. Maybe because we have a lot of shared goals and they want me to succeed as much as I do!

Formal accountability buddies can be a difficult thing to find. They might not have the same habits and goals as you, so they may end up being negative influences rather than positive ones. A more fun way of finding an accountable buddy is through Facebook! Every Monday there’s a thread in my free Facebook group where members announce their resolutions for that week. On Fridays we post updates on how each member did with their resolution throughout the week- it’s like having built-in accountability buddies right at your fingertips!

4. Positivity in the difficult times

In the darkest of times, it is important to keep your chin up and maintain a positive attitude. However, sometimes even that can be an exhausting task. Thankfully, there are tons of quotes you can find online written by people who have gone through tough situations before you, which can help give you courage in hard moments too!