How to Boost Your Energy Before a Workout

Keino Rutherford discusses ways you can boost your energy before a workout.

Having plenty of energy can take your workouts to the next level. We all know how it feels when you’re feeling wide awake and full of stamina. You can lift more, run farther, take your HIIT routine to the next level, and feel great about your sweat session.

When you’re energy levels are lagging, though, it can feel like you’re just struggling to make it through, and can even cause injuries if you aren’t careful.

If you feel like you need to boost your energy before a workout, these tips should help:

– Eat, but eat well. It’s tempting to chug that venti mocha latte, but it might offer more sugar than energy. Some people do choose to drink coffee before a workout, and when it’s black or unsweetened, it may have some benefits, but consider eating some complex carbs and proteins if it’s been a while since your last meal. The right carbs and proteins break down slowly and don’t cause you to fizzle out as sugar does, plus, they can even help make recovery from your workout easier.

– Get enough sleep. If you’re not sleeping well, it stands to reason that you’ll be short on energy all the time, not just before a workout. When you’re on a structured exercise routine, getting enough rest is critical, so aim for 7 – 9 hours of rest a night, and if you find you didn’t get enough sleep the night before, consider a gentle alternative to your usual workout of the day.

– Rule out medical conditions. If you try to make changes and find that you’re still struggling with low energy before your workouts, consider getting a check-up. Many different medical conditions can cause fatigue, and if you’re making lifestyle changes but still not experiencing an uptick in your energy levels, you may be struggling with a health issue.

Sometimes, low energy levels before a workout just have to do with the program itself. It’s common to become bored with a regimen, and it’s always a good idea to have some fun alternatives built-in for the days that you just don’t want to do the average weight or cardio session. By mixing your workouts up, you’ll also avoid muscle memory and burnout.

    Keino Rutherford, Chief Hospitalist at Chino Valley Medical Center

    Keino Rutherford is a skilled and knowledgeable healthcare professional living in Sherman Oaks, California. Professionally, he’s currently serving as the Chief Hospitalist at Chino Valley Medical Center as well as working as a Board-Certified Internal Medicine Hospitalist at Encino and Sherman Oaks Medical Centers. He also works as a hospitalist with the Epic Medical Group on their staff of physicians in Sherman Oaks.

    From the time he was a youngster, Keino Rutherford always wanted to work as a Doctor, and as he grew his admiration for healthcare professionals and his resolve only continued to grow. Outside of his career, Keino Rutherford is interested in exercise and fitness, particularly swimming. Learn more on his website!

