How to Boost Your Child’s Mental Health- Guidelines by Dennis Begos

Every parent wants to take good care of their child. From providing them with nutritious food, getting immunizations, and helping with schoolwork, they will do everything that is possible for them. And if you resonate with this, you should also ask yourself how frequently do you think about a kid’s mental health.

A kid’s mental health is equally important as their physical health, especially when it comes to coping up with their academics, behavior, and stress. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in five children has a mental disorder in a particular year. It’s true that not every mental health problem can be averted. But if you take proper steps you can ensure stable mental health for your child.

Dennis Begos shares his guidelines

Promote healthy relationships

The bond that a child has with their parents is crucial. But it is not the only relationship that matters. A child with stable mental health will have various relationships with other family members, like cousins, friends, grandparents, and neighbors. If you are the kind of parent who wishes to spend some exclusive time with your child, you should provide them the scope to interact with other people as well. Keeping these relationships will bring a difference in the world and will boost their mental health.

Generate trust

The relationship that you have with your child will play a crucial role in their mental health. And a good relationship generally starts with building trust. And one of the ways for establishing this fact is by developing a sense of security and safety. It means you should cater to your kid’s emotional and physical requirements by taking good care of them. Hence, it is necessary to say exactly what you mean and do what you promise. You should be caring, honest, and consistent towards your kid. You should come up with ways that show you love them so that they can trust you completely.

Teach your kids about stress management

Dennis Begos says that while it is essential to secure your kid from trauma such as bullying and abuse, you always can’t stop your child from witnessing stress. The truth is stress is a part of everyone’s life and it is essential for them to learn to deal with it in a healthy way. For example, your kids will have some disagreements with their classmates and might fail to do their school tasks as well. You should teach your kid the skill set required to deal with these circumstances so that it adds to their mental strength.

Create healthy habits

Ample exercise, sound sleep at night and a healthy diet aren’t just important for your kid’s physical body, but it is necessary for their mental health as well. You should teach your kids healthy habits that will shape their minds well. According to several research gratitude and mindfulness has an enormous impact on mental health. Hence, you can add mindfulness activities to their everyday lives. And that will enhance not just your kid’s but your family’s mental health as well.

These are some of the essential ways in which you can take good care of your child’s mental health.