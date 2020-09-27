Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Boost Your Chances of Becoming a Mother without Stressing Yourself Out?

For many women all over the world, trying to embrace motherhood is an agonizing exercise. According to https://www.cdc.gov, around 65 women in the U.S. in the age group of 15-44 years are unable to get pregnant even after one year of trying. The good news is that you can change the situation by making lifestyle changes […]

For many women all over the world, trying to embrace motherhood is an agonizing exercise. According to https://www.cdc.gov, around 65 women in the U.S. in the age group of 15-44 years are unable to get pregnant even after one year of trying. The good news is that you can change the situation by making lifestyle changes and by knowing how to improve fertility. Some useful tips:

Control Your Weight with a Healthy Diet 

Studies have proven that women who are overweight find it more difficult to get pregnant. A BMI of 25 and above is a clear signal to women to take a hard look at their eating patterns and diet. The research also shows that for every BMI point above 29, the chances of pregnancy decreases by four percent. Regardless of BMI, those who are trying to conceive will improve their chances by eating nutritious and balanced meals in the right quantities and at the right times.

Avoid Stress

Stress is always something you should try to avoid, and it becomes all the more vital if you are planning a pregnancy. It can be difficult for women fretting about not getting pregnant to not feel anxious. However, practicing deep breathing exercises, doing yoga and meditation, and unwinding with a relaxing warm bath and music at the end of a busy day can help, says a consultant at a leading fertility clinic in Florida.

Go Easy on the High of Caffeine and Alcohol 

According to multiple studies, there is a direct correlation between caffeine consumption and fertility, making it important to keep it below 200mg per day. When you consider that besides coffee, you find caffeine in tea, colas, as well as chocolate, you need to be on the alert regarding what you eat or drink. One study suggests that the chances of women consuming alcohol trying for a pregnancy dropped by half.

Quit Smoking 

Smoking has a big negative impact on health, but apart from boosting your chances of lung cancer, it also reduces your chances of pregnancy. A study that established that it took women smokers two months more to conceive than non-smokers also suggested that women should quit smoking at the earliest, especially if they are planning to conceive. Quitting also has a beneficial effect on the health of the child.

Increase Your Intake of Vitamins and Folic Acid

Vitamins are great for boosting overall health and especially important for women attempting to have a baby since they help to eliminate deficiencies in your nutrition and make it easier to have a perfect diet. Apart from consuming multi-vitamin supplements, you should also focus on folic acid, which, when taken along with other B Vitamins, increases the chances of pregnancy by boosting the production of DNA and RNA needed for conceiving. Consuming Vitamin C, E, Beta-Carotene, and Omega 3 Fatty Acids can also help in boosting fertility.

Conclusion 

While altering your lifestyle, eating better, and avoiding stress can contribute to boosting your chances of conceiving, women should also monitor their ovulation cycles so that they can plan to have sex in the three to five day-period before ovulation. Using fertility apps or test kits can help considerably.

Sarabeth Hartlage

Sarabeth hartlage, Scholar

SarahBeth Hartlage was born and raised in North Alabama, where she was instilled with a strong love for science and football. She was a National Merit Scholar and was active in the fine arts and historical preservation in her hometown. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Alabama, where she won the school’s Presidential Scholarship – its highest award – among other honors.

