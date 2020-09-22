How to Boost wellbeing at homes and increase the quality of life

How to Boost your wellbeing at homes and increase the quality of life

Boosting your wellbeing should start where you live. People should reduce unhealthy conditions in and around their homes to increase their quality of life, which is particularly important for people with allergies.

One of the most effective things people should do to keep their homes safer is to eliminate respiratory irritants, and often people don’t know the daily things they use in the house can be irritants, such as air fresheners and cleaning materials.

To help you maintain your home healthy for a month and a year.

For people with asthma and allergies:

Wash bed sheets in hot soapy water each week and ensure the clothes are fully cleaned.

Using a lockable mattress and a sheet cover

Use a decent furnace filter and change it every three months or as prescribed for your machine.

Clean pet blankets and food bowls also

Use air fresheners, incense, and candles

To help to keep rain and moisture at bay:

Reduce the moisture down to less than 50% in your house. If your house is too hot, use a water filter. A wireless hygrometer, available at hardware stores for less than $20, can help track moisture levels.

Mount and run exhaust fans in bathrooms and kitchens

Flush water and puddles from leaked drains, roofs or walls, and patch leaks right away.

Discard any plastic, flooring, insulation, foam covering or cloth whether it has been damp for longer than two days or if it has mold.

Minimize the risk of parasites by:

Storage of produce, including pet food, in tightly sealed containers

Sealing openings along external walls, screens, drains, and other outside gaps

Don’t let the garbage and clumps gather inside and lock the trash cans with the lids

Aim to minimize food and water supplies for the pests first. Then use closed bait, cage, or gel. If you are using pesticide, read and observe the labeling cautiously.

Keeping it clean of pollutants

Reduce lead-related risks in pre-1978 homes by repairing broken paint and maintaining floors and windows safe with a wet-cleaning strategy.

Protection against carbon monoxide by:

Get a specialist audit every year on the boiler, water heater, gas engines, your best vacuum cleaner, chimneys and fireplaces for carbon monoxide leakage

Place a carbon monoxide detector on each floor near beds and check the alarms twice a year.

Do not use your oven or stove to heat your house and never use barbecues, pumps, engines, lawnmowers or even other indoor appliances.

Keep it well-maintained