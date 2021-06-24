How to boost confidence before a presentation?

Delivering presentations is a part of many various professional pathways, from corporate office employment to entrepreneurs seeking financing to teaching staff. Not only is presenting a prerequisite in many industries, but it’s also extremely popular in interview scenarios these days.

It can be intimidating to give a presentation in any of these settings. And now, with many of our positions requiring us to work from home, the added challenge of presenting online through video call has arisen.

A presentation is only as excellent as its preparation and planning, thus it’s critical to not only have your information prepared, but also to feel mentally prepared. Building your confidence is an important aspect of the preparation process, along with reviewing any PowerPoint slides and gathering other materials.

Let see which simple steps can help us for a stressful presentation.

Take some advice from someone meaningful in your life

Try imagining yourself in the shoes of someone you like and adore to boost your confidence. Consider the attributes you admire in that person, whether they are a friend, mentor, or a reputable public figure, and ask yourself what they would do in your circumstance.

This method of getting inspiration from others who present themselves properly can help you increase your own self-esteem tremendously.

Practice make a man perfect

Practicing as often as possible is one of the finest strategies to ensure that you give a confident presentation.

You could enlist the support of a friend to help you master the pitch before it’s delivered, and if you can’t find someone to serve as your practice audience, try practicing in front of a mirror. Repeating this approach and knowing that you’ve done everything you can to prepare for your speech will help you gain confidence.

Play songs that you enjoy

Try listening to your favorite music before giving a presentation to boost your confidence and energy levels.

Find a song that inspires you and lifts your spirits and play it before you go into the room. When you’re giving a presentation, keep that uplifting sensation in mind, and if it helps, play the same song in your head to help you feel more grounded.

Wear something nice but comfortable

Your outward appearance reveals a lot about your self-assurance. While it’s crucial to dress professionally, make sure you’re also comfortable in your attire, as there’s little point in wearing a stylish outfit if you’re not feeling your best.

Consider wearing a set of shoes that are unique to you, noteworthy accessories, or a jacket or pants that make you feel amazing.

Before you start, do something you enjoy

Along with practicing your presentation, set aside some time the day before or the morning of your pitch to do something you love and appreciate.

Whether you read something inspiring, practice yoga, go for a run or spend time with loved ones, there is something for everyone. When it comes time to make your presentation, getting into the mindset of feeling good by doing something you like can help you feel more confident.

Don’t lie to yourself

Knowing yourself gives you confidence, so be loyal to your ideals to maintain your authenticity.

Situations may differ, but wherever feasible, use the chance to convey your principles and enthusiasm. Your confidence will easily show through when you believe in the information you’re giving and are totally engaged.

Give compliments to others

Giving people compliments has been shown by psychologists to increase one’s own self-esteem. Consider complementing a stranger, someone you know, or the receiver of your presentation — you’ll be pleased you did.

Make sure your graphics are professional and attractive

Preparing appealing visual assets to accompany your presentation not only enhances your pitch, but it may also serve as a useful prompt.

With a variety of commercial and free programmes available, putting together a visual presentation has never been easier. If you’re not sure how to design your presentation, you may utilise one of the numerous template backdrops available in PowerPoint or Keynote to help you give a well-planned, visually appealing presentation.

Consider who in your network might be able to help you with your creative talents.

Keep eye contact

Maintaining eye contact with your audience may help you project confidence, trustworthiness, and approachability.

Although this might be more challenging when it comes to online presentations, if you’re at an online meeting with cameras, gazing directly into the lens of the camera on your laptop or computer as often as possible gives the impression that you’re making eye contact with the attendees.

It’s also crucial to break up eye contact on a frequent basis, so establish a cadence that works for you.

Pose in a confident manner

Your body posture accounts for 60% of your communication, and minor signs of confidence include keeping your chin up and shoulders straight.

Aim to maintain a straight stance when speaking and avoid using your arms excessively, since this can be distracting. While maintaining a confident stance is slightly more challenging during a video conference, it is nevertheless possible. Set up your laptop and camera ahead of time, and experiment with different standing and sitting positions until you find one that is both comfortable and professional.

It’s easy to become overwhelmed in the days leading up to a presentation. While it may appear that certain people are born with the ability to make a memorable presentation, no matter how well you plan and prepare, it is not a simple process for anybody.

You must be in the correct frame of mind to stay focused and make a great presentation. It takes time to develop the mental discipline necessary to provide a memorable presentation, and with these pointers in hand, I hope you’ll be better prepared to prepare and deliver a compelling pitch that you’ll be proud of.

Remember that gaining confidence is a lifelong process that becomes easier with practice.