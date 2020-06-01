How to Boost Brain Power Naturally

Do you have trouble remembering where you put your keys?



Maybe you search for your wallet or your sunglasses on a regular basis?

Everyone forgets something from time to time.



As people age, the brain becomes a very busy place.



Thoughts, ideas, and plans can all get mixed up into a jumble and suddenly you’re standing in front of the refrigerator, wondering why you’re there.

If this is you, then you’re not alone.

Now here’s some good news.



It is possible to improve your brain power naturally.



When you use your brain, test it, and challenge yourself, then it will perform better over time.

These simple steps can be used individually or in combination with one another to improve your recall.

That way you can maybe remember where you put your keys.

#1. Take an afternoon nap.

Sleep can have an incredible impact on how the brain is able to function in terms of memory function.

It acts as a regenerative aid to the brain.

This means that something as simple as an afternoon nap can be enough to boost your brain power.

It can also provide an assist when it comes to learning new information or skills.

Just 15-30 minutes of nap time after lunch can act as a regenerative aid.

Those who do take a nap during the afternoon are also able to learn new tasks more efficiently as the day wears on compared to those who do not get extra sleep.

Napping may also help the brain to stay more resilient during the aging process.

#2. Exercise it.

In many ways, the brain is like a muscle. If it is not used on a regular basis, then it will accept the status quo.

One way to use the brain to improve brain power naturally is to play games that force it to work.

Puzzle games, crosswords, or online brain games that you can play on Lumosity are all options to help the brain begin to flex its muscle.

Games are naturally competitive, so the brain works on attention and speed while attempting to process the information being given to it.

This results in a positive intellectual engagement.

When people are cognitively active on a consistent basis, then there is a greater chance that they will have a better memory during the natural aging process.

Using the brain can also involve regular exercise as well.

When the brain is engaged in a physical workout, it commits resources to that process.

This allows the brain to work out problems on its own.

For those who deal with high levels of daily stress, exercise can reduce cortisol levels and place less stress on the brain.

Individuals with attention deficit disorders also see marked improvements in brain function with simple, daily exercises.

Play games. Go for a walk. Do both at the same time if you wish. Your brain will thank you for it.

#3. Meditate.

The benefits of meditation are numerous.

From lower stress to more energy, it is one of the best actions anyone can take to improve their brain power.

Meditation literally changes the structure of the brain.

Regular meditation can even promote the brain to grow extra gray matter.

The only problem here is that many people want to meditate, but find the process to be quite difficult.

Either the environment isn’t quiet, they aren’t comfortable, or there are other distractions in place that keep them from finding the correct state.

This is where the benefits of a guided meditation program or brainwave entrainment can help to give brain power a natural boost.

Guided meditation and brainwave entrainment can help to tune the brain to specific brainwaves and frequencies so that results can be achieved quickly and with precision.

There are many guided meditation programs available on YouTube and other video channels that can be used.

There is also a series of brainwave entrainment products that are worth considering as well.

Just 20-30 minutes of daily meditation can be enough to make a meaningful difference.

For those who are just starting with meditation, 5-10 minutes every day can provide results.

#4. Increase magnesium levels.

There are a number of supplements, vitamins, and minerals that all have an ability to improve the power of the brain.

Each has its own advantages and disadvantages to consider.

The one supplement that can provide consistent results is magnesium.

Even if you just eat foods that are rich in magnesium, you’re giving your brain a tool it can use.

Research indicates that an increase in magnesium levels can help anyone of any age be able to continue learning.

It is believed that 1 in 2 people in Western countries is suffering from a magnesium deficit right now.

Common foods that are high in magnesium include dark leafy greens, avocados, dried fruit, and dark chocolate.

You can also take magnesium supplements in order to eliminate any deficits which may occur from one’s regular eating habits.

Just one note of caution: magnesium is also used in most laxatives because the body tries to excrete excess amounts.

Taking too many supplements or eating too many foods that are rich in it can result in frequent diarrhea.

#5. Add aromatherapy to your daily routine.

If your brain is feeling a big foggy and it feels like you can’t remember anything, then changing your environment might be what your brain needs.

You can make that change by incorporating aromatherapy into your daily routine.

The essential oils that are used in aroma therapy offer numerous aromatic compounds that may have an immediate and positive impact on health.

This happens because the olfactory cells first sense the odor molecules being released.

These cells are closely connected to the limbic system.

This is the part of the brain that includes the cingulate gyrus, hypothalamus, amygdala, and hippocampus.

Inhaling the odor molecules therefore stimulates the brain, giving you a positive benefit.

Some essential oils are better than others to use when your focus is on improving brain power.

Frankincense. This oil helps to improve focus, provide mood support, and increase concentration while at the same time reducing hyperactivity urges.

Citrus. Lemon oils in particular are known to promote higher energy levels while reducing stress, encouraging the brain to stay alert and ready for the next problem that may come its way.

Peppermint. This oil supports improved memory recall, better focus, and increased concentration levels. It acts much in the same way a stimulant would act, but without the harsh digestive side effects.

There are many other essential oils that are worth trying as well.

Lavender, vetiver, and Hawaiian Sandalwood can all provide relaxation benefits while helping the brain restore itself in a natural way.

#6. Spend an afternoon at the beach.

An increased exposure to the sun, when done safely, can help to boost the intellectual power of the brain.

It may even prevent dementia.

This is because sunlight is converted into Vitamin D when it hits the skin. It helps to reduce bilirubin counts at the same time.

Studies from 2009 suggest that up to 75% of teens and adults in the United States and Europe could be deficient in Vitamin D.

Other studies suggest that just 1 in 10 people may be deficient in this critical vitamin.

Part of the reason for this large gap in the data is that there aren’t any recommended levels published for this vitamin.

People are also more conscious of skin cancer, which has caused them to use sunscreens and wear long-sleeve clothing while out in the sun.

Using an SPF-15 product can cut the skin’s ability to produce Vitamin D by up to 99%.

This means spending an afternoon at the beach with a low level SPF sunscreen could reduce your chances of skin cancer development while increasing Vitamin D production naturally.

Any outdoor activities in the sun where there is skin exposure will also create the intended results.

If spending time outside is not something that seems appealing, then consider spending time in the sunlight that comes through a window.

You won’t absorb Vitamin D through this process, but you will experience some liver enzyme health benefits.

Vitamin D is also a common supplement in many foods.

If you’re concerned about how much of this vitamin you’re getting, then consider purchasing milk that has been fortified with it.

Fish oils are also rich in it, as well as button and shiitake mushrooms.

#7. Take your to-do list one step at a time.

If you were ever in a job interview in the 2000s, then you were likely asked this common question: “How well do you believe you multitask?”

In the past, it was believed that you were a better worker if you could juggle multiple tasks at once.

Turns out that multitasking is just a myth.

Only 2% of the human population can actually handle multiple tasks at once without causing a mental deficit.

For some individuals, multitasking creates a mental deficit of up to 15 minutes every time a new task is started.

Something as simple as walking and talking on the phone can create memory gaps.

In short, multitasking gives you more opportunities to be forgetful instead of more opportunities to accomplish tasks.

This is why it is important to concentrate on singular tasks instead.

By focusing on a single task, you’re allowing your short-term memory to take the notes it needs to help you remember.

Multitasking also limits the brain’s ability to explore its own creativity.

When you’re attempting to accomplish multiple tasks on your to-do list, your energy is being dedicated to the completion of that task.

There is no longer any room for innovation, analyzation, or skill enhancement.

Even if you don’t feel improvements in your brain power by following this step, you gain the ability to increase your productivity by up to 40%.

#8. Go mow the lawn.

Research suggests that there is a chemical released by the brain whenever it is around the odor of freshly mown grass.

This chemical can help to reduce the chronic stress that can cause the brain to become forgetful.

Permanent stress shuts down the connections that the hippocampus has with its communication cells, which can create damage.

If you don’t feel like mowing your own lawn, consider taking a stroll through a park where the grass has been recently cut.

And if you’re allergic to the pollen in the grass, you can get the same benefits by visiting a forest or grove of trees.

The odors that the trees emit, such as the smell of a pine tree, can have the same effect on the human body.

For some, the smell of grass or the smell of the trees is one that feels too overpowering.

You can still get the benefits of this chemical release if you’re around clover that has been recently cut.

If you don’t live near any clover farms, consider sprinkling in some seed with your lawn so that it can lighten the scent for you.

#9. Do something you’ve never done before.

Stepping outside of your comfort zone can help to improve your brain power as well.

The new experiences create a stimulating effect for the brain, allowing it to create new neural pathways.

We all have our own routines that we follow every day.

These routines help to define how we see ourselves and our role in society.

A routine can also become like a rut to the brain, causing it to shut down because it is so used to the tasks beings asked of it.

There are numerous ways to do something you’ve never done before, even within the scope of your daily routines.

Try adding these ideas to your daily schedule.

Choose one day when you take a different route to and from work during your daily commute.

Try a different recipe for dinner or try using different foods in the same recipe to see what flavor combinations you can develop.

Start learning a new language.

Read a new book from an author that you’ve never read before.

Every time you restructure your day from the usual routine, it will also restructure the brain.

This allows it to form new connections, allowing it to develop stronger memory centers.

In time, this supports an increase in brain power.

So change up the routine, even if it is working. It may not be holding you back right now, but it could do so in the future.

#10. Start memorizing something.

Maybe you grew up in a religious household and were encouraged to memorize scriptural passages.

Or maybe you grew up with a Simon toy and you were always challenging your friends to beat your score.

The benefits of memorization for the brain are numerous.

The act of memorization is encouragement for the brain to remember something specific.

It challenges your brain to continue remembering. It also improves neural plasticity.

If you start memorizing something, you may also find these mental benefits begin to show up.

It creates rhythmic pattern recognition, making it easier to learn new information in the future.

It encourages the brain to use its power for other things because it has already grasped foundational concepts.

It promotes the practice of brain focus.

Practicing memorization on a regular basis shows that it could prevent memory decline in elderly adults by up to 14 years.

It’s never too late to get started either.

Whether you play a memorization game, memorize your favorite literature, or work on your personal spirituality, this is a process that can naturally boost your brain power in a very effective way.

#11. Incorporate affirmations.

Affirmations are often used as a way to promote personal positivity.

They encourage gratitude or the manifestation of a specific goal.

When affirmations are incorporated into a daily routine, they can also promote an improvement in brain power.

It doesn’t matter if you say the affirmations out loud, write them down, or manifest them as a quiet thought.

The action of creating the affirmation in the first place will help you to stay surrounded by the things that you want in your life.

We can be our own worst critics, so it is important to focus on positive affirmations instead of negative ones.

If you make a mistake, calling yourself “stupid” or an “idiot” is a negative affirmation.

Negative affirmations rob the brain of its power.

Think of a simple sentence that you could say to yourself repetitively every day.

It can be something as simple as saying, “I feel healthy.”

This will encourage the brain to focus on healthy ideas and actions throughout the rest of the day.

Affirmations help to promote more optimism as well, which can have a positive effect on physical health.

It allows you to keep the small things in perspective, preventing them from turning into big problems when there is no need for the molehill to become a mountain.

#12. Eat cold meat, have sex, and stock up on dark chocolate.

You probably have a bowl of cereal for breakfast.

There’s likely milk chocolate in your pantry right now.

And, if you’re like 52% of adults in the Western world, you’re dissatisfied with your sex life.

That dissatisfaction could stem from a recognition that you’re not giving your brain what it needs.

Cold meat has high levels of slow-digesting protein, which limits the cravings for an unhealthy snack before lunch.

Cold meats also provide stable energy levels and promote higher levels of nutrient intake by the digestive system.

Dark chocolate has antioxidants in addition to magnesium, which helps to promote a healthier brain that is more active and powerful.

It allows more oxygen to get to the brain as well, stimulating its communication cells.

Having frequent sexual intercourse increases the levels of oxytocin that are in the body.

This hormone supports the creative centers of the brain, which is further supported by a rise in serotonin levels after intercourse.

Regular sexual activity is also believed to be responsible for neurogenesis, or the creation of new neurons in the brain.

This promotes cognitive function, which can help you to think with more clarity.

It lights up the brain just like exercises or brain activities do, but in a generalized way instead of a localized way.

Sexual activity also decreases anxiety levels, which dark chocolate consumption also supports.

It may also help the brain be able to resist depression or depression-like symptoms.

So if you want to improve your brain power starting today, have some cold meat for breakfast.

Buy out all of the dark chocolate at your local store. Then start to have more sex.

#13. Get started at an early age.

The rhythms of music are like a spoken language from the brain’s point of view.

It offers the same stimulating benefits, promoting brain power.

People who are musically trained perform better than those who are not in several general intelligence skills.

This includes verbal memory, literacy, and mathematics. Musical intelligence also leads to a higher overall IQ.

Children as young as the age of 4 can benefit from the brain-boosting power of music.

Yet you can get started even earlier in life.

Parents who talk to their babies help their children develop a brain that is more resilient.

Words play an important part in how powerful the brain can be for a child later on in life, even before a child has the ability to actually speak.

There are several ways that parents can encourage their children’s brains to improve starting today.

Use sign language to indicate specific task requests when verbal communication has not been learned.

Pictorial representations that represent word categories also encourage brain development.

Reading to a child every day helps to engage the word-processing centers of the brain, stimulating it because many of the stories and words are new to the child.

Many parents can get frustrated when their children are constantly asking them “why” questions.

You might want to answer them.

Not only does the answer create a learning opportunity for the child, but it also supports brain power enhancement in the parent.

There are social, teaching, and learning opportunities available in every question and answer session.

#14. Get yourself organized.

There are three types of organization: filing, piling, and ignoring.

Each type of organization is a reflection of how that person’s brain operates.

Those who file things away in their home, making sure things are in their proper location, will do so with their thoughts and memories as well.

People who pile things up into different sections organize on a more basic level.

A filer might make sure the serving spoons are in the cabinet drawer by the oven.

The piles person would be happy if the serving spoon was in the kitchen somewhere.

Then there are the folks who ignore organization altogether.

As long as something is in their home or at the office, they’re happy.

Here’s the problem: when your house is a mess, then your brain is more likely to forget specific things.

If you’re wanting to improve brain power, you may need to declutter it first.

There are several ways you can become filer, even if your natural tendency is to be a piles person or to ignore organization.

Choose a specific place to set down your keys, wallet, or purse every day.

Create an office for yourself where your computer, mobile devices, and other electronic equipment are based so that you have one location to go to access the internet.

Keep your silverware in one drawer and keep each different utensil sorted from the other.

When you have specific locations for specific items, it limits the distractions that can affect your memory.

Instead of trying to remember a grocery list, write it down and then stick that list in your pants pocket so you don’t forget it.

Then check off the items on your various lists as you do them.

The act of checking something off feels like a success and encourages the organizational habits to continue.

#15. Follow your passions.

It is difficult to get motivated when you go to work just to earn a paycheck.

Every day feels like a Monday when that is your life.

Yet following what you are passionate about doesn’t always pay the bills.

How can you strike a balance between getting paid and pursuing a dream?

When you pursue your passions, you’re encouraging the brain to feel more fulfilled.

This is because passion is stimulating to the brain.

Boredom, on the other hand, is like a negative mantra. That’s why a job can feel draining and dull.

Money is important. There’s no getting around that fact.

Yet when you’re passionate about something and you can pursue that, it will help you feel like you’re doing something to change the world.

Nothing will help you to overcome the feelings of hatred and loathing which come when you feel stuck in a job.

You might not be able to get out of that career, but you can pursue a hobby.

If you love to paint, then paint. If you love photography, then take pictures. Compose some music. Write a book. Volunteer with your local Little League.

The options are literally endless.

You don’t need to quit your job to pursue your passions.

This will help your brain find and then keep the power that it needs.

Let’s Start Improving Your Brain Power Today

There are many steps that you can take on the journey toward better brain power.

The first step that has to happen, however, is a willingness to change.

These steps can help you to get to your final destination, but you must be willing to take the first step.

No one but you can take it.

Some of the methods used to enhance brain power are a lot of fun.

Who doesn’t like playing a good game or completing a crossword?

Some of the methods can help you physically as well, such as eating better or getting a little more exercise every day.

So let’s get started today.

Make the choice to change.

Then choose the steps that best fit into your life.

You may also be interested in:

1. Superbrain: Improve Your Memory in 30 Days

2. How Does Music Affect the Brain?

3. What Foods Are Good For the Brain

4. The Raikov Effect and the Power of the Human Brain