How to Better Manage Your Small Business Finances

Photo credit: Image by Nattanan Kanchanaprat from Pixabay

Managing your business’s finances can be an overwhelming experience, especially for small business owners. To ensure your business remains operational, it is important that you know how to handle your finances efficiently and avoid bad financial habits that could damage your company. If your business is struggling financially, or if you are overburdened with your company’s finances, here are some tips to help you stay on top of your finances.

Learn the basic financial concepts

One common mistake of business owners is not exerting enough effort to learn the basic business financial concepts. While a financial expert may help you navigate the business world, you can effectively handle your business operations and make sound decisions if you are familiar with some of these principles.



Understanding your business finances goes beyond knowing how much you spend in a year or if your expenses are higher than your profits. You should be able to differentiate these financial concepts properly and understand how they can influence your company’s growth. By understanding these concepts, you can effectively communicate with investors, measure your business performance, and prevent financial conflicts that can harm your company.

Separate your personal and business finances

To safeguard your personal finances and proficiently handle your business taxes, you must separate your business and personal finances. By keeping them separate, you can easily take care of your taxes and avoid legal implications. It will also ensure that your personal finances remain secure in the unfortunate event that your company is involved in a legal dispute.

Make sure to open a business savings or checking account that is dedicated specifically to your company. Your business bank account will serve as the foundation in establishing your business credit. You can then apply for a business loan and a business credit card under your company’s name. When you use a business credit card for your professional transactions, it will help your accountant or bookkeeper to sort out and identify your business expenses. If you use your business credit card, you can also take advantage of the promotions offered by your card provider for business-related expenditures.

Invest in your company’s growth

To ensure that your business thrives, you need to set aside money for innovations or new ventures that will boost your company. As the business owner, you should be proactively searching for growth opportunities for your small business to succeed. Conducting market research will help you identify these opportunities that can help set you apart from your competitors.

Aside from investing in growth opportunities, you should also invest in yourself and your staff. Many small business owners tend to overlook their roles in their companies and neglect to compensate themselves. Remember that you have a vital position in your company, so you need to make sure that you are paying yourself properly. Prioritize the growth of your staff and ensure that they are getting the necessary training that will help them grow professionally.

Take care of your business credit score

As your business grows, you may need to take out financing loans to cover some of your big expenses. Whether you need to lease a new property or purchase major equipment, you need to have good business credit to get approved for all these transactions. If you have poor credit, there is a chance that you may not be approved at all. To maintain or establish good business credit, make sure to pay your loans on time, never max out your business credit cards, avoid loans with high interest rates, and dispute any discrepancies on your credit report. Your personal credit can also influence your business credit, so you need to exert every effort to maintain and boost your credit score.

Track your expenses and return of investment

By tracking your business expenses, you can control your spending, measure your company’s growth, and make more sound decisions. Even if you have a bookkeeper, you should be aware of your expenditures to avoid wasteful spending and prevent financial crimes. Always keep your business-related receipts and organize them so you can see which are tax-deductible expenses. You can utilize an accounting software or hire a skilled professional that offers virtual accounting for small businesses to assist you with your financial tasks.

Aside from monitoring your expenses, you should also focus on your return on investment (ROI). Record your expenses and measure the ROI that comes from each of them. Doing so will help you know which investments or expenditures are worth keeping and those that you can eliminate. If you know where your business financially stands, you can focus on initiatives that will further enhance your company.

Properly managing your small business’s finances can help you secure a stable financial future for your company. By staying on top of your finances, you can ensure that your small business remains financially healthy and prevent it from failing.