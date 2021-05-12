Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Best Utilize Social Media as a Marketing Tactic

Today the world of social media is huge for almost every single company. Using social media to help drive marketing campaigns for their products, companies can grow their consumer base tenfold from what it used to be in the past. To improve your social media marketing strategy, you can start by using these three tips.

Create Facebook groups

Business owners should not just launch advertisements on Facebook’s homepage. They should also create groups to build their online communities. Social media enables businesses to ask more questions and get to know their customers. Group chats also make customer service more effective. Marketers can quickly make announcements and resolve issues on the spot. By using social media as a tool for effective communication, it helps to keeps customers happy. Business owners should hire moderators to manage the Facebook groups. The moderators must ensure members respect each other. They need to also prevent spammers from infiltrating the group. Honest members will leave the group if they receive unnecessary notifications. Therefore, moderators help Facebook groups grow.

Launch retargeting campaigns

Sometimes, interested buyers pick a few items and forget to enter their credit card information. Life gets in the way. They might suddenly need to complete an assignment for work. Or, they might have been shopping at night and dozed off before buying. Retargeting campaigns remind these customers to check out. Customers often need to see an advertisement two or three times before making a purchase. They also might need discounts to push them over the edge. Businesses can find out which customers to show retargeting advertisements by installing lines of code on their websites. Provided by the social media platforms, this technology tracks user behavior. For example, it can track the web pages users visit and the duration of each browser session.

Run contests

Running contests can help improve engagement and can be an effective marketing strategy. By participating in a companies social media contests, customers will naturally share these events with their friends and help provide your company with further outreach. Prominent media publications can also write articles about the contest if the prizes are unique. Simultaneously while great for outreach, these contests can also be helpful to grow their social media following. For example, they can tell contestants to tag their friends and click the follow and share buttons. 

Moreover, businesses can use contests to create user-generated content by asking contestants to develop a brief video on why they like the product. The company can then use these videos for different marketing campaigns. 

    Justin Shimoon, Founder and CEO

    Justin Shimoon is currently the founder and CEO of AffinityClick, the developers of the private and encrypted mobile communication application used around the world, Hushed. Justin has always been influenced by his entrepreneurial spirit. He began his first company in 2000, Sitebrand that offered solutions to online marketing initiatives. Justin’s goal in creating new companies with different technology is to build solutions based on the needs of the consumer. Justin Shimoon graduated from Carleton University located in Ontario with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in Computer Systems Networking and Communications and from there, he went on to start his first company, Sitebrand. When he was beginning the startup, he managed to raise almost five million dollars in funding. Once the success of Sitebrand took off, it was acquired by Cactus Commerce. Due to Justin’s extensive skills in both leadership and managing a startup, he learned how to utilize those skills in creating success within AffinityClick. His understanding of what users want in an application is what helps the Hushed app grow to where it is today. Along with his heavy involvement in his own company and the VOIP industry, he is very passionate about other technology such as artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

