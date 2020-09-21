How to Become Unavailable to the Struggle

While it’s true that struggle is an inevitable part of life, it is also true that you don’t have to be available to its burdens. All too often, it’s easy to slip into the mindset that things “are what they are” and derail our dreams when one piece of the puzzle doesn’t align just right.

When we allow circumstances that are outside of our control to dictate the way in which we react and respond, we surrender all of our personal power to the unknown. All of our wishes, desires, and dreams are halted at the mercy of things going “exactly as planned,” aka perfectionism.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t think I’ve ever had a plan that went exactly as I pictured in my mind. Life is life and things will come up that we don’t expect (usually because the Universe has a more divinely guided path for us).

Instead of tossing our dreams aside, believing that they aren’t meant for us because our plan didn’t go just as we envisioned, we can instead choose to become resourceful and find the solutions.

Struggle appears when we refuse to search for the alternatives. The human ego likes to fixate on just one source or just one outcome in order to achieve our goals, but the reality is that there are plenty. And that means there are an abundance of options available to you at any given moment!

Here are three essential mindset shifts to make today so that you never fall victim to the struggle again.

Say to yourself “the solution always exists for me.” When we tell ourselves that the solution is always there for us, we open up our minds to new opportunities. We can start to see new ways to make things work in our favor that we didn’t see before. By reciting this mantra repeatedly, transformation in our subconscious thinking can occur and take us from a state of lack to a state of abundance.

The art of bending time and space. “I don’t have enough time.” “I just don’t have the money right now.” “Maybe next year.” Do any of these phrases sound familiar to you? When we say and believe these phrases, we are essentially taking a backseat drive through life, waiting for that “right moment” or “one day” to find us. When we don’t allow ourselves to grab hold of the steering wheel and take action, we encounter the struggle between what we want and what we are given. To truly live life to the fullest and overcome obstacles, you have to find a way to create the right moments for yourself.

Look for the blessings. Mindset is the key to seeing the world as either the glass being “half empty or half full.” How you show up energetically is how you will receive life’s moments. When it seems like you’ve been handed hardship, try to reframe what you are given by looking for the silver lining (that I assure you is always there!). One phrase I love to use when I feel the heaviness of a situation is “I am thrilled this is happening because ________.” By letting my mind free write in the rest of this sentence, sometimes I am surprised to find all the blessings I am being presented with. Like they say, rejection is just redirection.

Through these three tips you will become emotionally and mentally resilient to whatever life throws your way. By reprogramming your previous mindset, keeping faith in a higher purpose, and remaining grateful, you are sure to become an energetic match for all things good and positive. Allow yourself to receive what’s meant for you and learn from all that’s meant to be released. Over time you will see the exponential amount of growth you’ve made from using these simple but powerful techniques!