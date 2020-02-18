How To Become The Most Relaxed Person You Know

Once upon a time, I used to call my mom almost daily with my worry of the moment. Sometimes I’d be practically hyperventilating, talking so fast because I was certain the world as I knew it was over.

I was a ruminator, an over-thinker. To worry, was my comfort zone. If things were going well, what was one thing I could find to be upset about?

Some days my worry was that a friend being short with me and I was afraid she didn’t like me anymore. I’d create an entire narrative in my head that we wouldn’t be friends anymore and I’d be left out of group activities from here on out.

Other days it was that I wasn’t getting scheduled enough hours at the pizza shop. Suddenly, I was going to be broke and unable to buy new clothes or do anything fun with my friends ever again.

I’m fully aware that these “problems” are almost laughable. But, to a person who can’t stop ruminating, the fear is real. You’re a prisoner in your own mind as you throw your worries against the walls of your brain over and over, again and again.

However, living this way became exhausting. Feeling stressed, worried, and anxious all the time? It’s not sexy. And when I started experiencing chronic digestive issues that were induced by stress, I knew I needed to make a change in my life.