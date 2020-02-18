Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Become The Most Relaxed Person You Know

Living with stress became exhausting, so I had to make a change.

By

Once upon a time, I used to call my mom almost daily with my worry of the moment. Sometimes I’d be practically hyperventilating, talking so fast because I was certain the world as I knew it was over.

I was a ruminator, an over-thinker. To worry, was my comfort zone. If things were going well, what was one thing I could find to be upset about?

Some days my worry was that a friend being short with me and I was afraid she didn’t like me anymore. I’d create an entire narrative in my head that we wouldn’t be friends anymore and I’d be left out of group activities from here on out.

Other days it was that I wasn’t getting scheduled enough hours at the pizza shop. Suddenly, I was going to be broke and unable to buy new clothes or do anything fun with my friends ever again.

I’m fully aware that these “problems” are almost laughable. But, to a person who can’t stop ruminating, the fear is real. You’re a prisoner in your own mind as you throw your worries against the walls of your brain over and over, again and again.

However, living this way became exhausting. Feeling stressed, worried, and anxious all the time? It’s not sexy. And when I started experiencing chronic digestive issues that were induced by stress, I knew I needed to make a change in my life.

    Alissa Jablonske, Spiritual Writer at Life by Alissa

    Alissa Jablonske is a spiritual writer who believes "ease and flow" is the new "hustle and grind". If you're ready to get inspired and live a more fun, relaxed life, sign up for her weekly emails at lifebyalissa.com.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo Credit: Westend61/Getty Images
    //

    How Moving Out of New York City Helped Me Change My Mindset

    by Amina Akhtar
    Community//

    Overcoming a Birthday Nightmare

    by Bethany Londyn
    //

    How My Fathers Suicide Forced Me To Rethink My Identity

    by Jessica Merrell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.