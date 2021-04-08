How To Become More Conscious of Your Own Needs

In a world that often moves too quickly and demands too much of you, it can feel easy to fall prey to disregarding your own needs. This can be especially true for those who consistently support and care for others. The reality is that when you put everyone else’s needs before yours, you can easily run out of gas and burn out. If you want to live a happier and healthier life, you need to learn to prioritize yourself and your well-being. Here are a few tips to help you become more conscious of your own needs.

Listen To Your Body

If you are a giver and keep on giving, your body is likely sending you signals that you aren’t taking care of yourself. Whether you lack sufficient energy to get through the day, experience tension or anxiety or have medical issues as a result of not taking care of yourself, you need to course correct. Take a moment to listen to your body. Being conscious of your needs is being mindful of your choices and knowing the side effects of your decisions like Thrive side effects. This path can help you to find the choices that fit your life and body. If you don’t check-in with your physical needs or the side effects of your choices, you’ll never be able to get to a healthier state.

As you listen to yourself, a body scan meditation practice can help you become more aware of your physical body and its current state. This practice can help you identify when your body is in an impaired or less healthy state. If you feel tension, pain, stress or depleted energy, this is an important lesson as you increase your self-awareness. This also offers the benefit of supporting a calmer, more relaxed mind by bringing your mind to the present.

Be Mindful

If you are considering a mindfulness practice, this can also bring attention to your mental and emotional health. It is important to sit quietly and let your thoughts and feelings pass without judgment, just let the thoughts come and go. If you find that certain thoughts and feelings are coming up for you consistently, especially when it is reflective of your needs or stress put those at the forefront. Practicing mindfulness and meditation can help you bring attention to your own needs.

Increase Your Self-Awareness in Relationships

For those who tend to be givers in life, this tends to be amplified within relationships. You may minimize your needs, if not sacrifice them altogether to make sure that others are okay. Therefore, it is vital to increase your self-awareness and practice this in relationships. You first need to understand that self-awareness is an acknowledgment of your current state. This is imperative within your relationships, as no one deserves the power of draining all your energy. Being self-aware in your relationships can help you identify what you need from them to be a fully supported individual.

Take Time to Reflect

As you continue your journey to increase your consciousness of your needs, it is important to check in with yourself. Taking time to reflect on how things are going, asking yourself key questions about your current state and reflecting will be powerful tools in your toolkit. Whether you check-in with yourself during a mindfulness practice or ponder reflective questions and journal, there is no right or wrong way to reflect. All you need to do is prioritize this as an opportunity to engage in some self-care.

Being mindful and clear about your needs can sometimes feel selfish; however, this is actually one of the most powerful forms of self-care that you can engage in. Everyone deserves to have their needs met. If you want to live a happier and healthier life, you need to invest in prioritizing your needs. This does not mean putting someone else’s needs down, it just means not draining your energy and light in efforts to support someone else’s.