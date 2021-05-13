How To Become Fit & Free While Transforming Your Life From The Inside Out

Do you want to jumpstart a healthy change in your life? If your answer is “yes,” then you have a choice to make. Our choices can influence whether we maintain vitality or not. However, pain seems to be one of the impediments to our choices. But how many dare to turn their pains into purpose?

When I was growing up, I was adopted by my maternal grandmother at the age of 12. I grew up being abused and passed through a lot of pain. I got married in 2010 and faced a divorce six years later, which made me understand the true meaning of rejection. Everyone rejected ‘Lanora Wyatt’ as they called me. I gained so much weight but I was introduced to a workout class by a close girlfriend.

I stopped looking for people to love me and became the person to love me instead. I started working through my pain. I began to understand that pain was purposeful. I found a Love for Fitness which helped me transform mentally and physically. Today, I am a Certified Master Trainer through the International Sports Science Association (ISSA), helping others with their health and wellness goals. But what does it take to achieve these goals?

Transformation

Transformation is a very crucial step in becoming fit and free. I call it the move from fear to faith, pain to purpose, and bondage to freedom. This transformation needs to begin on the inside and it will display itself on the outside. This is what I mean by transforming your life from the inside out. Therefore, there is a need to first invest in yourself. You need to be that person full of love, life, rest, confidence, and self-assurance. Once your reservoir is packed with these aspects, you are better positioned to care for everyone else.

It would help if you also prioritize your health and well-being. Give your mind time to rest and relax. Did you know that your mind is like a computer that needs to be powered down? That is true. The human brain needs a mental power down often, so it is not overloaded.

Additionally, exercises can help you change for the better. Though, exercise can be challenging, at times, you should look for a group or class or personal trainer that works for you. Breath, relax, and show gratitude. Even when you get busy, always ensure to prioritize exercise. Exercise helps us breathe well, think well, have confidence, and have high self-esteem. Make exercise your closest friend.

Something else is that if you want to transform, never shift your blame to anybody. You are responsible for your health. When I was passing through pain in my early days, I thought that the people who hurt me were responsible for my healing. Only later did I realize that my healing and my well-being were 100 percent my responsibility. We indeed have the power to impact our lives as we want, whether that impact is positive or negative; it is totally up to us. Therefore, let us impact positively because people will see our transformation and how we treat ourselves, and they will either rise to the occasion or fade away.

Last but certainly not least, ensure you take time for yourself. It is easy to get caught up on your phone or computer for hours in today’s digital age. However, ensure you prioritize your mental well-being. Taking time to maintain self-care will offer you time alone which has so many health benefits. It will boost your physical health as well as your emotional health. Besides, it will provide you with a break from stress and make you become a better caregiver.

Conclusion

The above tips will transform your life from the inside out. Today, I love speaking of “Fitness” in every area of one’s life; Fitness Mentality, Fitness Spirituality, Fitness Physically, Fitness Financially, Fitness Relationally, Fitness Sexually, and Transforming people’s life through Fitness. I am currently doing in-person and virtual personal fitness training and fitness classes. I desire to reach far and wide, including Corporate Time-Broke Executives and encourage everyone to create time for their Health and Fitness. My Fitness Journey has propelled me to become the owner of Fitness by Nori. And I would love to help you achieve your Health and Fitness Goals. You can connect with me here.