How to Become a Women’s Rights Advocate | Tracey Spicer AM

*This article was written and edited by Tracey Spicer’s mentee Lucy Xu

Spoiler alert: it’s neither costly nor time-consuming

Scrolling through our social media and being bombarded with messages on women’s rights, feminism, body-positivity, let’s be honest here – can be somewhat overwhelming. As much as we want to champion those movements, it’s hard to figure out where to start and take actions on our own.

The battle for women’s rights has been going strong since the 1800s, and they’re showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. In Australia, feminist protests began in the late 19th century for women’s suffrage. Leading activists like Louisa Lawson and Rose Scott rallied tirelessly to press for women’s rights in voting and standing for parliament.

The progress we have achieved is tremendous, but still today oppression exists. The wave of protests following former Australian political staffer Brittany Higgins’s allegation of rape inside the Parliament House speaks to the sentiment we are still dealing with.

Every day women and their allies worldwide stand up and fight to make the world a better place for all. The drive to stand up for ourselves has not changed – anger, frustration and a desire to sustain hope for our future generation of young women will continue to inspire us to move forward.

Changes don’t happen overnight, history has proved us so. The accumulation of individual efforts – however small it may be, will amount to the greater good. You don’t have to be the face of a movement to help. There are hundreds of ways to support women’s rights, and many of them take no additional effort to do. Every ounce of support helps bring that movement further forward.

Here we list some small ways you can incorporate on a daily basis to champion your inner advocacy spirit.

Listen

It’s important to listen. Listen to the women around that are trying to speak about their experiences. Listen to them, regardless of their race, social status, or age. They all have a story to tell, and it must get out. So help them. This lesson applies to other women, as everyone should be listening to and uplifting one another.

Supporting Women

On a related note, support women. Or, more accurately, support each other. It’s essential to support women and those actively fighting to make women’s lives better and safer. When they’re fighting an unjust system, stand up and fight it with them. When they’re rallying, show your support by showing up.

Speak Up

One of the best ways to help promote women’s rights is to speak up. Join up with advocacy groups and help to make a difference in the world. When you see something unjust happening, don’t just watch – say something.

When you see somebody in need of allyship, stand by them. Don’t take over the fight for them, but support the fight and their voice. There are so many impactful ways to use your voice to better the world.

Read!

Education is another way to fight for women’s rights. Broaden your horizon and understanding by picking up novels with a different point of view. Read feminist books. Read books on intersectional feminism.

Don’t know where to start? There are dozens of lists online on what to try first, including Why I’m No Longer Talking by Reni Eddo-Lodge, Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde, and Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay.

Donate and Volunteer

If you’re looking for something a bit more active to do, try donating or volunteering with women’s rights organizations. Equality Rights Alliance, National Council of Women Australia, Woman of the World, and ActionAid Australia are all organizations worthy of aid and support.

This article was originally published on TraceySpicer.info