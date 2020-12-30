Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to become a systems thinker?

Book Review

The book opens with a recruiting example on how to set up criteria to focus on the goals of a program, including gender and ethnic diversity, and yield a balance candidate pool that meets program objectives.

The central theme of the book was to increase and improve analytical thinking. The basic concepts were simple but the text was terse. There were a few unexpected jewels:

1. Improving analytical skills supports both professional and personal goals

2. When reading books review from more than one point of view which will help improve analytical thinking
3. When taking walks observe environment and surroundings including sounds

The book closes with the five E Model for policy analysis

• Effectiveness
• Efficiency
• Ethical Considerations
• Evaluation of Alternatives
• Establishment of Recommendations for Positive Change

This reviewer was happy that the book was short, to the point, and gave a few more tools in the kit to tackle complex problems. However, it was a boring, but not bad read.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

