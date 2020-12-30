How to become a systems thinker?

The book opens with a recruiting example on how to set up criteria to focus on the goals of a program, including gender and ethnic diversity, and yield a balance candidate pool that meets program objectives.

The central theme of the book was to increase and improve analytical thinking. The basic concepts were simple but the text was terse. There were a few unexpected jewels:

1. Improving analytical skills supports both professional and personal goals

2. When reading books review from more than one point of view which will help improve analytical thinking

3. When taking walks observe environment and surroundings including sounds

The book closes with the five E Model for policy analysis

• Effectiveness

• Efficiency

• Ethical Considerations

• Evaluation of Alternatives

• Establishment of Recommendations for Positive Change

This reviewer was happy that the book was short, to the point, and gave a few more tools in the kit to tackle complex problems. However, it was a boring, but not bad read.