How to Become a Successful Entrepreneur Through Self-Motivation with Cosmetic Dentist Dr. John Badolato

Dr. Badolato, thank you for joining us for this brief interview. For the sake of our readers, please tell us a bit about yourself.

Thank you for having me! I am the owner of Studio B Smiles, one of Arizona’s leading dental facilities. I work with a variety of clients, from professional athletes to television personalities. My business partners with many of Arizona’s professional sports teams such as the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball League, Phoenix Mercury of the Women’s National Basketball Association, and the Arizona Diamondbacks of Major League Baseball. We have also worked alongside some of the most popular television shows.

2. What differentiates you and Studio B Smiles from other businesses nearby in the dental industry?

Our connections with numerous influencers and other various people in entertainment separates us from many of our competitors. Studio B Smiles is different than most other dental offices because we have created a niche among professional athletes and celebrity clientele either living in, or visiting the Valley of the Sun. Aside from influencers and professional athletes, we were the official cosmetic dental provider for six seasons of ABC’s hit show, Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition. We have an extremely wide variety of clients.

3. As a business owner, have you been able to grow your business over the years?

Our growth has been outstanding throughout the years. After opening the doors to our location in Scottsdale, Arizona to the public in 2004, my team and I have increased revenues exponentially each year. I would say my ability to maintain a strong mindset has greatly helped me get where I’m at today. Every time I have failed or made a mistake, I have learned valuable lessons that helped me move forward and be successful in my business.

4. What advice do you have for aspiring entrepreneurs?

I strongly recommend aspiring entrepreneurs to begin with building a strong and reliable team. My team has been a vital part of my success. A desire to always improve is essential for entrepreneurial success, and if you and your team don’t possess that trait, entrepreneurship might not be the best option. Great teams always get better as they work and grow together. Over the past sixteen years, I’ve built Studio B Smiles’ core values around quality customer service and the importance of establishing trust between my business and my patients. We make sure our customers feel heard, and our motto is “the best interest of the patient is the only interest we will consider.” I would advise aspiring entrepreneurs to always put your clients first, as it’s likely to pay off in the form of repeat business and recommendations.

5. Dr. Badolato, where can readers keep up with you online?

You can keep up with me on my Website, or follow me on Instagram.