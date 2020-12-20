How to Become a Successful Entrepreneur Through Perseverance With Model Mati Marroni

1. Mati, thank you for joining us today! For the sake of our readers, please tell us a little bit about yourself.

Thank you for having me! Well to start, most people know me as a model from Texas. I’m actually originally from Uruguay, but my family moved to the United States when I was a young girl. My Father is somewhat of a serial entrepreneur, and he moved us to Texas because he knew it would give us many opportunities that Uruguay simply couldn’t provide us with. I definitely have an entrepreneurial mindset instilled in me through watching my dad all of these years, and I’m really passionate about my work. I’m someone who loves to help others, and I hope to use my platform to inspire and make a difference in many people’s lives. In my opinion, I think having a powerful platform is meaningless unless it’s utilized to make a positive impact in the world.

2. When did you first become involved in the social media industry, and when did you realize you could develop a business through your popular platforms online?

I first became involved with social media when I was 16 years old. My friend uploaded a funny video of me, and it went viral very quickly. The video gave me a great head-start in the social media world, but over the last few years I continued to build my fan base through my consistent work as a model. For me, social media and modeling are enjoyable for the most part, so it doesn’t always seem like work. I enjoy creating content while modeling and traveling, and ultimately sharing it with my fans. It’s especially nice to see my work appreciated by thousands of people and receive positive feedback. I realized how lucrative the social media industry has become when I began working with popular brands, other models, and a variety of other collaborators. There are many people making six, even seven-figure salaries on their social media platforms. I am learning new things each day, and I strive to constantly learn more about the ins and outs of the digital space- for my fans and for myself.

3. What are your goals for the future? Do you have any significant upcoming plans in store for your fans?

I have many big plans for the near future- some of which I’ve had for awhile, but unfortunately I haven’t had the opportunity to begin many of them due to the events of the last year. As I mentioned before, I am very passionate about helping others. Aside from my modeling work, I plan to find ways in which I can give back to people in need all around the world. I really want to help influence change in the way women are treated in many areas of the world, and I truly believe that I can make a difference when it comes to women’s rights in countries where they have none. I’ve always been passionate about advocating for women who don’t have the freedom to chase their dreams like I have had the privilege of doing. In the end, my goal is to not only help, but to inspire as many people in the world as I possibly can to pursue their dreams, no matter what they may be. I want to use my platform and popularity to help cultivate this positive change, and I would say that’s definitely what drives and inspires me the most.

4. What advice would you give to aspiring models and entrepreneurs looking to build a career in the social media industry?

I would tell them to not give up in the beginning, to always be authentic, and to make sure there is passion behind whatever online business it may be. In the beginning, growing a social media account can be a very slow process. It takes a lot of patience, trial and error, and creativity. Once you experiment with different strategies, you will eventually find what works best for you. Just don’t give up! It’s also very important to remain authentic at all times. When you are authentic online, your fans or customers will detect that, and they will greatly appreciate it. I’ve accumulated a strong following on social media because my fans appreciate how I am always the same person, no matter what I’m doing. That brings us to my point about passion. As obvious as it sounds, it’s crucially important to have passion in whatever you are pursuing. If you have ulterior motives in your pursuits of a goal, you are most likely not going to make it very far- especially through the difficult times.

5. Mati, thanks again for joining us today! Where can readers keep up with you online?

Thank you for having me! Readers can feel free to follow me on Instagram.