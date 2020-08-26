How to Become a Successful Entrepreneur Through Perseverance with Esteemed Model Morgan Lux

Morgan, thank you for joining us today for this brief interview. For the sake of our readers, please tell us a little bit about how you became involved in entrepreneurship.

Thank you for having me! Well, my journey on social media began when I sixteen years old, and by the time I turned twenty-one I had reached 1 million followers on Instagram and became verified on Twitter. It was at that time that I realized I could monetize my platform and ultimately became interested in entrepreneurship. Luckily, I had an experienced mentor who really opened my eyes to the business world. Since then, I’ve helped to establish multiple businesses on social media, and even went on to create my very own businesses. Unfortunately, my Instagram was deleted shortly after hitting the 1 million follower mark. This was really discouraging, and to this day I’m unsure of why it happened. I made a new Instagram account and was able to grow it to a million followers a second time, but this time around I focused more on the business side of things.

2. When did you realize social media was something you might be good at?

I first started using social media when I was sixteen, but I only really used it to socialize with my friends. I graduated high school a year early to pursue my passion of culinary arts which is what I thought I wanted my career to be at that time. After beginning school, I came to the realization that it wasn’t something I could see myself doing long-term. After doing some thinking, I decided to pursue a career in social media full-time and began to focus on growing my following and establishing my online presence. I always had an interest in becoming an influencer, especially since I saw a lot of other people doing it and making money, so I thought I would give it a try.

3. Entrepreneurs often face many challenges. What have been some of your most difficult obstacles, and how have you navigated them to find success?

I would definitely agree with that. I have faced so many challenges to get where I’m at today, but each obstacle has taught me a valuable lesson that I think is essential to becoming successful. I experienced a rocky home life growing up, I was homeless, experienced abuse, and I often went through many phases of depression through my school years. I always believed that I had the potential to be successful, so I continued to work hard in school. I graduated a year early in order to start a life on my own. Then, in the midst of rebuilding my Instagram after it was deleted, I was diagnosed with Bipolar 2 and it took a massive toll on my mental health. It took me a really long time to heal, but eventually I did and I got back to pursuing my goals. I hope I can use my experiences to motivate others.

“It may feel like the end of the world, but there are people that do appreciate you and want the best for you- you’re never alone. No matter what you’re going through or what background you come from, it’s possible to do anything you set your mind to.” – Morgan Lux

4. What advice would you give to aspiring social media entrepreneurs?

I always emphasize the importance of networking as well as studying new trends in the social media space in order to stay ahead of the competition. Finding a mentor or someone you can learn from is extremely helpful, and I would encourage everyone to study from the elite entrepreneurs in the industry. I regularly attend photo shoots, events, festivals, parties, and always try to take full advantage of any opportunity to make new connections. Other than that, I would advise aspiring entrepreneurs to surround themselves with like-minded people. It’s crucial to stay focused on your goals and always be selective with your team.

5. Morgan, thank you for joining us today! Where can readers keep up with you online?

You can keep up with me on my Twitter, or feel free to follow me on Instagram.