How to Become a Successful Entrepreneur Through Perseverance with Elite Model Andrea Kuoni

Andrea, thank you for joining us for a brief interview. Please tell us a bit about your story.

Thanks for having me! To begin, I am a model, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. I am no stranger to struggle, and I often share my journey to success to encourage aspiring models and entrepreneurs. At the age of 17, I suffered from early onset of lung cancer complications. After various complications including weeks spent hospitalized and multiple surgeries, I miraculously recovered and have been in remission since.

I was more motivated than every after recovering, and I got my first modeling debut in a Verizon commercial while in college, which then opened many doors as a promotional model for Modelo/Corona. I began my promotional career at boxing events working my way up to big promo for events such as Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay Rum and other large-scale events across the Country. In 2017, I decided to apply for a major modeling publication. I accomplished my goal, and I actually ended up being published multiple times.

2. You mentioned you’re a philanthropist. Can you elaborate on that a bit more?

Of course. After I beat cancer, I recognized that without the help of the doctors and staff at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital I most likely would have never have had the opportunity to achieve my dreams in the first place. This was the driving force behind my passion for giving back and the start of my career as a philanthropist. In 2015, I became a LIVESTRONG Spokeswoman, and my story was broadcasted worldwide on their website. As a LIVESTRONG Spokeswoman, I also had the opportunity to run the Marine Corps Marathon that same year. I still strive to make a difference in the lives of many by being an active philanthropist and giving back to various organizations including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, LIVESTRONG, and autism awareness efforts. During this COVID-19 pandemic, I realized that it’s extremely important to be a supportive contributor. I often dress up as Disney Princess Elsa for Zoom calls with children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals. It brings them so much joy.

3. What traits do you think have helped you achieve success?

I attribute a few traits to my success as a published model and philanthropist. I believe authenticity, compassion, and a positive mindset are my best traits. In my hardest times, I learned that keeping a positive mindset is incredibly important in every aspect of life. I really believe that it’s crucial to stay true to yourself to differentiate yourself from others, and I think that can apply to any industry. As a manager and mentor to new models, I always encourage my models not to be the best at imitating others, but to be the best version of themselves which will inspire others.

I hope to encourage people to embrace what makes them unique and to ultimately set their lives and careers on a path that is aligned with their purpose. By displaying my authentic self throughout my social media, I’ve been able to captivate and establish a loyal fan base of over half a million followers.

4. What are some of your big plans for the future?

Well, my experience and knowledge of modeling paired with my passion for mentoring and giving has led to my newest venture, AndyKandy LLC. My newest business manages and connects models and photographers with events and hosting opportunities to expand their social media presence and modeling portfolio. Currently, I am working on expanding my model management business and I’m looking towards investment opportunities with like-minded models. I also plan to create a charity in which helps connect models with opportunities from all backgrounds, focusing on small towns similar to the one outside of Kansas City where I grew up. Although becoming a published model was a longtime goal of mine, I want to be remembered as someone who helped and inspired generations of people.

5. Andrea, thank you for joining us today. Where can readers keep up with you online?

You can keep up with me on my website, or feel free to follow me on Instagram.