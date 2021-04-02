How to Become a Successful Entrepreneur Through Perseverance With Cloe Greco

1. Cloe, thank you for joining us today for this brief interview. Please share with our readers a little bit about yourself.

Thank you for having me! To start, my name is Cloe Dalila Greco. I am twenty-four years old, and I would best describe myself as a model and entrepreneur. Some of my passions include modeling, cosmetology, social media, and dancing; however, I would say my most significant passion is helping others. I was born in Argentina to wonderful parents, and I have three siblings- two brothers and a sister. I had a great upbringing. I played dolls with my sister and sports with my brothers. We had a very close-knit family, and that has played a substantial role in who I am today. When I first decided to pursue modeling, my sister actually attended the same modeling courses. That was special sharing that experience with her.

2. From speaking with you, it sounds like you do a number of different things professionally aside from modeling. Can you elaborate?

Yes! Aside from my career as a model and social media entrepreneur, I am also a licensed cosmetologist, and that keeps me busy. The reason I selected cosmetology as a business is my interest in skin issues that women often face. I wanted to learn how their skin could be improved and made healthier when facing various skin conditions. These are things I felt strongly about, and I wanted to be able to do the research and study to find the answers that would enable me to help others.

3. What inspired you to begin your career as an entrepreneur?

When it comes to my entrepreneurial aspirations as a model, the Victoria’s Secret fashion show is what first inspired me to consider modeling. When I became old enough, I began posting modeling content online, and it quickly gained a substantial amount of traction. From there, I applied to several modeling agencies and took a few modeling courses. Once I joined social media, things really took off! Companies began contacting me about representing them, and here I am still going strong. I am truly passionate about it.

4. How important is mindset when starting your own business?

Having the proper mindset is crucially important when starting any business. There are going to be many times that everything does not go as planned and times where failure happens instead of success. If you don’t have a strong mindset, you will get discouraged very quickly and give up way too early. Also, being able to take constructive criticism is a key component to improving and progressing towards your goals. In difficult times, my passion is what drives me to keep moving forward. In the short term, I may not always get what I want, but knowing that I have long term goals keeps me pushing until I get the desired outcome.

5. Cloe, where can readers keep up with you online?

Readers can keep up with me on my Instagram.