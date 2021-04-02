Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Become a Successful Entrepreneur Through Perseverance With Cloe Greco

Greco is a highly admired model who shares some valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Cloe Greco (2021)
Cloe Greco (2021)

1. Cloe, thank you for joining us today for this brief interview. Please share with our readers a little bit about yourself.

Thank you for having me! To start, my name is Cloe Dalila Greco. I am twenty-four years old, and I would best describe myself as a model and entrepreneur. Some of my passions include modeling, cosmetology, social media, and dancing; however, I would say my most significant passion is helping others. I was born in Argentina to wonderful parents, and I have three siblings- two brothers and a sister. I had a great upbringing. I played dolls with my sister and sports with my brothers. We had a very close-knit family, and that has played a substantial role in who I am today. When I first decided to pursue modeling, my sister actually attended the same modeling courses. That was special sharing that experience with her.

2. From speaking with you, it sounds like you do a number of different things professionally aside from modeling. Can you elaborate?

Yes! Aside from my career as a model and social media entrepreneur, I am also a licensed cosmetologist, and that keeps me busy. The reason I selected cosmetology as a business is my interest in skin issues that women often face. I wanted to learn how their skin could be improved and made healthier when facing various skin conditions. These are things I felt strongly about, and I wanted to be able to do the research and study to find the answers that would enable me to help others.

3. What inspired you to begin your career as an entrepreneur?

When it comes to my entrepreneurial aspirations as a model, the Victoria’s Secret fashion show is what first inspired me to consider modeling. When I became old enough, I began posting modeling content online, and it quickly gained a substantial amount of traction. From there, I applied to several modeling agencies and took a few modeling courses. Once I joined social media, things really took off! Companies began contacting me about representing them, and here I am still going strong. I am truly passionate about it.

4. How important is mindset when starting your own business?

Having the proper mindset is crucially important when starting any business. There are going to be many times that everything does not go as planned and times where failure happens instead of success. If you don’t have a strong mindset, you will get discouraged very quickly and give up way too early. Also, being able to take constructive criticism is a key component to improving and progressing towards your goals. In difficult times, my passion is what drives me to keep moving forward. In the short term, I may not always get what I want, but knowing that I have long term goals keeps me pushing until I get the desired outcome.

5. Cloe, where can readers keep up with you online?

Readers can keep up with me on my Instagram.

    Philip Schulte, Published Author, Entrepreneur at Thrive Global

    Philip Schulte is a published author and entrepreneur who resides in Los Angeles, CA. He has been featured in prominent publications such as Forbes for his work as an author. He is the Founder of PR Plugs, a full-service PR and SMM agency.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Andrea Kuoni posing for the cameras
    Community//

    How to Become a Successful Entrepreneur Through Perseverance with Elite Model Andrea Kuoni

    by Philip Schulte
    Community//

    Fitness Model Eliza Rose Watson is Dedicated to Helping Others

    by Philip Schulte
    Mati Marroni (2020)
    Community//

    How to Become a Successful Entrepreneur Through Perseverance With Model Mati Marroni

    by Philip Schulte

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.