How to Become a Successful Entrepreneur – Interview

Recently, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adnan Khurshid. Adnan is the CEO of the Leather Skin Shop, a start-up with a novel approach to jacket production. It presents a stellar combo of bespoke tailoring with simplified eCommerce to make high-quality leather jackets.

As the leather goods market continues to expand exponentially, the Company found a plausible channel to work on. They aim to provide customized options to their customers, which is a rare finding in the current jacket industry.

The core idea of this start-up was to provide each customer with options that fit their persona. Be it design, color, or details – LSS makes sure each jacket makes their customers feel special!

What is the backstory of how you became a founder?

The idea popped into my mind when I went shopping for a leather jacket with my pals. Every item that I laid my hands on either burned a hole in my wallet or didn’t fit my needs. I found a loophole in the existing market and decided to initiate a new venture.

My approach was pretty simple – “Get the quality and fashion you deserve at a price you can afford.”

We all wish the same when we step into the mall. Right?

I aimed to create a striking combo of class, durability, style, and affordability. This is how The Leather Skin Shop was born.

What do you think makes your Company stand out?

There is something extraordinary about attire that speaks about you. It should define you, complement your personality, and enhance your best features. Our digital door is right there to customize your jacket as you like.

It won’t cost a kidney, and yet you will manage to look quite dapper. That’s because we have the finest craftsmen on board. They love to weave their creativity and make a statement with every article. Not to forget the premium quality Sheepskin and Cowhide we use to make it happen.

All in all, we stand out because we work hard. And our masterpieces speak of our dedication!

What is it about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

It was the lack of personalization in the field that triggered me to kick start this journey. Leather Skin Shop (LSS) designs jackets according to the specific measurements. This means no ill-fitted measures. Every article is personalized and pays a bang for every buck.

Such exclusive access to customization lets people get what they love and make the most out of their spending.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who has been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Talent is something that needs nurturing when it comes to succeeding in this life. This is especially true for individuals pursuing their passion for fashion. In this start-up, my inspiration was Yves Saint Laurent. Now a famous icon himself, he worked under the watchful eye of Christian Dior. Later, Dior selected Saint Laurent as the successor of Dior fashion. He became the world’s youngest couturier at the age of 21.

Laurent learned the secrets of haute couture from the master himself. I believe he was a gifted individual who needed a little guidance. Throughout years of diligence and innovation, Saint Laurent has engraved his name in the fashion industry forever.

You must make it your ultimate concern to stay atop the trends. I took inspiration from Saint Laurent who matured his art. The journey of this fashion tycoon has taught me that fashion isn’t for the faint of heart.

It is a fast-paced business. One can either swim or drown; mere floating with the waves is not an option.

Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Clayton Christensen, a professor at Harvard Business School, wrote a book, “The Innovator’s Dilemma,” in 1997. He explains how a small company with limited resources can enter a market and displace the existing providers.

The term “disruptive” soon became a fashionable buzzword. People started using it in different contexts. Everything new or different was labeled as disruptive. You probably heard Uber being labeled disruptive, when in fact, it was an upgrade in an already existing service.

Moving on, it is essential to acknowledge that disrupting an industry could be positive or negative.

Positive disruption: Disruption could be favorable for the industry when it carries agility, innovation, and flexibility. It also brings better growth opportunities and higher customer satisfaction.

Think of Netflix. When it started, Blockbuster thought the service was insignificant. It failed to anticipate that streaming will become the next phase of home entertainment. Soon, Netflix unlocked a plethora of opportunities for itself. Today, it is worth billions of dollars, and Blockbuster is bankrupt.

Negative disruption: Negative disruption occurs when organizations face more complexities due to the new modifications. So much so that the natural environment of the business becomes unstable and threatening.

However, companies can learn to flourish if they spot signs of disruption early. They can stump the risks and make effective decisions to deal with upcoming complexities.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate sound, qualified leads?

Filling the sales funnel with interested individuals takes time. We have mastered the craft by hiring a bunch of lead wizards on board. They test and re-test each platform to check if it is functioning well. Plus, the landing page lists every item right there. Effective navigation coupled with constant adverts allows us to grab the interest of every visitor.

We also run promotional offers, now and then, to compel prospects to convert. We literally go nuts with re-marketing and boost the Gmail ads to bring more leads.

Thus, it is a recipe of multiple ingredients combined in various proportions to bring effective outcomes.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is:

“Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create.”

~ Roy T. Bennet.

I thought I had the potential to fix this flaw in the industry. Something in my brain told me to go with it, and I did. There was a chance I could fail. But people learn from their mistakes. No?

In my academic journey and the new start-up, I thought to give up on countless occasions. However, I believe it was my luck and determination that kept me going.