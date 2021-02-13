How to Become a Successful Career Counselor

A majority of today’s youth are often confused regarding their career choices. A career counselor helps them pick the right career.

In recent times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the problem of unemployment has risen and is causing a lot of stress to people. A career counselor can guide unemployed people through tough times and help them change their professions to make job shifts easier.

If you like to educate people and love exploring different career options, then you can become a career counselor. A career guru guides others and helps them choose the right career or make the accurate job transition at the right time.

In this article, we will understand the basics of career counseling and discuss the things needed to become a successful career mentor.

Let’s begin!

Who is a Career Counselor?

A career counselor is a person who studies the interests, personalities, and goals of people and guides them to choose the right career and educational paths.

Students and jobseekers often consult career gurus to help them plan and decide the best route to success based on their education, expectations and skills.

What Are the Responsibilities of a Career Counselor?

Here are some of the primary responsibilities of a career counselor:

Provide career counseling and guidance to students.

Conduct training and workshops on career planning.

Offer lectures to help students make suitable career choices.

Educate students on personality development and interview skills.

Network with employers to provide job opportunities to different jobseekers.

Conduct mock interviews for students to make them confident while facing interviews.

Conduct or participate in various job fairs.

How to Make a Career in Counseling?

Here are the things you need to become a successful career counselor:

Earn a Degree in Career Counseling

The first step to becoming a career counselor is to earn a degree in psychology or counseling. You can even opt for a Bachelor’s degree in any stream and get a specialized degree in career counseling. The focus should be on career development and human psychology. Remember, psychology plays a crucial role in counseling children and the youth because you need to understand the human mind before you can guide others in the right direction.

Opt for a Mental Health Master’s Program

If you want to have an edge over other career counselors, then opt for a mental health master’s program as it will help you to understand the worries, fears, desires, and wants of an individual. When you establish a therapeutic relationship with the clients, you can understand them better, and they will show more trust in your advice.

If you’re strapped for time, under a budget, or simply can’t go back to school full-time (whether that’s due to work, family, or even the pandemic), there are plenty of options these days. From shortened programs to programs offered completely online, the ability to earn a master’s in counseling is easier now than ever.

Get Some Work Experience

After you finish your bachelors or earn a certificate in career counseling, you can earn some experience by joining any organization where you can groom your skills. After that, you can continue with your masters. Work experience offers you real-life practical experience to deal with the clients, which goes a long way to support your career counseling career.

Take the Help of a Mentor

Don’t shy away from taking the help of a mentor because a mentor can provide the initial support. They can act as supervisors to guide and train in the right direction. They can point out your mistakes and show you how to manage tricky situations. Remain open to criticism because construction criticism will make you a better counselor. Having a mentor makes your early career counseling journey smooth and confident.

How Much Can You Earn as a Career Counselor

After completing your degree in career counseling, you can choose any of the following designations:

Career Coach

Academic Counselor

Admission Counselor

Guidance Counselor

Rehabilitation Counselor

Tele Education Counselor

According to Indeed.com, the average base salary of a career counselor is $42,576 per year.

As a college counselor, you can earn a median salary of $56,310 and nowadays admission counselors are in great demand.

As per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, career mentors can earn between $46,000 – $96,000 annually depending on their skills and experience.

The highest paying cities for career counselors are New York, San Antonio, Chicago, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Houston, Tampa, and Fort Hood.

Conclusion

Don’t stop learning once you become a career counselor and you must continue participating or offering presentations, workshops, and conferences. The college selection when pursuing your career counseling degree is essential because this can impact your future. Follow the steps discussed in this article to follow your passion for becoming a career coach to shape the future of the coming generations.