Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Become a Philanthropist

Becoming a philanthropist entails following the same type of process that you would undertake in pursuing any professional career. It may also require starting small and working your way up a ladder of succession until you reach a position that allows you to do the most good.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Becoming a philanthropist entails following the same type of process that you would undertake in pursuing any professional career. It may also require starting small and working your way up a ladder of succession until you reach a position that allows you to do the most good. This brief guide can help you get started.

Choose an Area of Interest

While it would be nice to contribute to every cause you learn about, that will prevent you from being an effective philanthropist. Instead, choose a specific area of interest that you feel passionate about and one that will hold your interest over a longer period of time. If possible, choose something that has affected you personally so you’ll feel the most empathy for those you’re trying to help. As you grow as a philanthropist, you may expand your areas of focus to involve multiple causes.

Do Your Research

Once you know what area of interest you want to explore, you’ll have to choose a specific organization to join or support. This will require extensive research, but most of it can be done online. You should start by reading testimonials from others who have previously worked with various organizations. It will also be helpful to review each organization’s social media posts. This will help you verify that they do what they claim to do, and it will help you to see how active the organization is by checking the dates of each post.

Contribute Something Unique and Effective

While volunteering your time will help you get involved, you won’t excel as a philanthropist by simply putting in your time. Instead, look for the areas that need the most help and come up with new strategies for bringing about change. If you’re working to end homelessness, try to come with a new way to provide shelter for the homeless in your community. If you can create a new, self-sustaining strategy, you may be able to succeed where others have failed.

When it comes to philanthropy, it’s important to realize that the results you achieve will be equal to the effort you put into it. You shouldn’t be timid about using your imagination and sense of creativity to bring about change for whatever cause you choose to support. When you bring innovation to a cause, you can improve the lives of more people than you realize, and you’ll achieve success as the philanthropist you always wanted to be.

Originally published on Andrew Elsoffer‘s website.

Check out the infographic on Behance!

Andrew Elsoffer Headshot

Andrew Elsoffer, Soccer Coach, Outdoorsman, and Investment Advisor at ABE Wealth Management, LLC

For over 25 years, Andrew Elsoffer has been coaching soccer in his community of Cleveland, Ohio. As a young man, Andrew was a three letterman athlete, holding positions on his school's soccer, baseball, and hockey teams. Later, he would play for the University of Michigan, semi-professionally for the Ann Arbor Cannon Club, and professionally for the Detroit Kickers. After some time, Andrew Elsoffer decided to focus on his career as a financial advisor, but he has never been able to abandon soccer.

Though Andrew's time playing soccer may be over, he has never left the sport completely behind. He has held coaching positions on a number of community and club teams for the last 20 or so years. To him, coaching gives him the greatest chance of making a positive impact on the young athletes in his community. Andrew Elsoffer is also the former President of the Orange Crush Soccer League. 

When he's not involved with soccer, Andrew Elsoffer is a trusted investment advisor. Andrew has cultivated 25 years of experience in the industry, amounting to a successful career in the financial industry. His people-first approach to business, as well as his passion for community ties in his career, are evident in his day-to-day dealings.

Beyond his love of soccer and his dedication to his career, Andrew Elsoffer is also an avid outdoorsman. From hiking and biking to horseback riding and deep water fishing, Andrew thrives in the wilderness and has fostered a keen fondness of nature. Whenever possible, Andrew enjoys traveling to incredible natural destinations both domestic and international.

For more information about Andrew Elsoffer and his passions for philanthropy, soccer, and the outdoors, please visit his websites or check him out on social media.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Annesley Abercorn Thrive Global
Community//

A Beginner’s Guide to Charitable Giving

by Annesley Abercorn
Community//

Prioritizing Philanthropy is Good Business Practice

by Vadim Belyaev
Community//

Giving Back To The Community: How Students Can Become Future Philanthropists

by Kimsea Brooks

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.