How to Become a Brand of Attraction

Branding Tips for Letting the Law of Attraction Work for You and Your Business

By

What makes one thing happen and not another?  Why do we pick one brand over the other?  Sometimes it’s trust and loyalty.  Maybe it’s packaging or price.  Other times there’s a quality we can’t name that attracts us like a magnet…

It just resonates.

Brands are personified in today’s world more than ever before and their signatures convey emotions like excitement, joy, hope and possibility.  They emanate a frequency with a unique vibration that attracts customers.

We choose soulful over salient.

It may even pull our decisions away from the logical.  The rational mind may lie, but the soul is pure.  The language of that instinct is what we call the Law of Attraction.  In its most basic form:

Like attracts like.

We work to build personal and professional brands, to expand our reach and develop our business as a means to attract others who will ultimately buy from us.  However, if our thoughts are energetic and carry with them a vibration that will resonate with others, then that also means we have an obligation to our community. 

The emotion we put behind our thoughts and our brands (both positive and negative) will serve to manifest more of the same.  Love is met with love.  Resonate with possibility and abundance and you’ll attract more great ideas and circumstances into your life.

How does this apply to business and branding?

Our business and brands are an extension of the people whose energy goes into building them.   Think about the last experience you had with a customer service representative and how it impacted your view of the brand.  It’s in our nature to gravitate towards those feelings and vibrations we want to experience again and again.

Here are some tips to consider:

Age of Authenticity: we’re living in the age of authenticity – consumers are more intelligent than ever before and know when you’re bluffing.  Understand the value of designing your brand.  Start with your company’s identity.  What are your core values?  What words best describe the essence that you are trying to convey.  Make them the backbone of what you are building and stay true to yourself as you evolve.

Smells Like Team Spirit:  If team building and company culture aren’t high on your list of priorities … re-examine your priorities.  Your team members an extension of your brand and amplify your message.  Keeping employees happy and in high spirits should always be a priority.

Sphere of Influence:  Always check your orbital path and maintain attraction at all entry and exit points.  You are not in control.  The power to buy belongs to your prospects and if you can relinquish it with confidence in your own stardust you’ll grow faster.

Brand Ambassadors: Great brands thrive because they’re reflective and their communities are built around shared values.  And they consistently fulfill their authentic value proposition.  Know your unique vibration and your attraction will be irresistible.

Lindsey Myers, Founder, Concrete Blonde Consulting

Lindsey Myers founded Concrete Blonde Consulting in November 2016 to pursue her passion for building reputations and revenues through business development marketing strategies.  The company has since been named one of the “Top 15 PR Agencies in New York” by The Manifest and one of the “Top 10 Best PR Agencies” by Web Surf Media.  

 

Myers provides profit and growth solutions and thrives as a consultant. A communications expert and entrepreneur,  she has over twelve-years of experience serving various industries including consumer products and services, tech, lifestyle, hospitality and nonprofit companies in NYC and the Hamptons luxury market. And in 2018, Insights Success magazine named her one of the “30 Most Innovative CEOs” of the year.

 

She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Communications and concentration in PR.   She began her career at WordHampton Public Relations , a firm headquartered in East Hampton, NY and ranked by Jack O'Dwyer's as one of the country's "Top 100 Independent PR firms".  In 2013, she made partner and was chosen to launch the company's NYC division. 

 

Recognized as a strategic leader, she has earned a track record for counseling clients, including Fortune 500 companies such as NAPCO Security, Inc., to increase profits, manage brand reputations and gain market share. She's continually driven by her enterprising spirit and innate understanding of consumer influence.  She takes ownership of the business she supports and partners with clients.

 

Professional, confident and well-respected by her peers, she has also been a guest lecturer at several universities including Hofstra University and Saint Joseph's University, possessing a presence people often find unforgettable.

Her leadership and expertise have earned her numerous accolades throughout her career including; PRSA Big Apple award, PRSA Bronze Anvil award, eight MarCom awards, nine Fair Media Council Folio awards, Communicator award, SABRE award and an Excellence in Communications award.

