Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Become a Better Leader

In your entrepreneurial journey, there will be many hurdles to overcome as you strive towards your goals. All of these obstacles play a large role in evolving you in your career. Ultimately, you should hope to become a better leader through all your professional experiences. If you wish for some other proven ways to become […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In your entrepreneurial journey, there will be many hurdles to overcome as you strive towards your goals. All of these obstacles play a large role in evolving you in your career. Ultimately, you should hope to become a better leader through all your professional experiences. If you wish for some other proven ways to become a better leader, continue reading for some valuable tips.

Have a Positive Attitude

One of the best ways to grow in your leadership skills is to have a positive attitude throughout your workday. Even on tough days, being able to stay optimistic will inspire your other colleagues and make for a more positive work environment. It is especially important to exhibit this behavior during difficult moments so that you can bounce back more quickly. If you allow yourself to get disheartened when things do not go your way, you could be closing yourself off to new opportunities. 

Listen to Your Coworkers

Good leaders often take the time to listen to their colleagues. Whether asking for feedback or even valuing their input or ideas, leaders can foster an environment of collaboration and continual growth by leaning into this quality. Good leaders understand that sometimes they need others’ input in order to reach their goals. Oftentimes, success is a group effort. Listening to your coworkers could grow your original vision for a project and result in a better outcome than originally anticipated.

Recognize Wins

As a leader, you should be able to recognize both your own wins and the wins of your team. Not only should you privately acknowledge these, but you should also publicly celebrate them. When you offer recognition and praise for a job well done, you will motivate your team to continue striving for excellence—having a team like this will reflect well on you as a leader and encourage you to continue on in your efforts.

Don’t Be Afraid to Try New Things

To continue growing, you need to continue experimenting and expanding your talents. Think back to the earlier years of your career. During this time, you most likely had to take on new roles and think of creative ways to stand out among the crowd. Some of this original boldness may have faded away as you began growing higher in your career. However, this quality is what makes you a fantastic leader. Step back into your boldness, and don’t be afraid to try new things. It is often this quality that keeps you afloat among the competition and inspires your team to be innovative.

    Ryan Jesenik, Senior Vice President at Orion180

    Ryan Jesenik has experience in corporate finance as well as scaling out businesses. At present, Jesenik serves as Orion180's Senior Vice President. Ryan worked to grow Orion180 from fewer than ten employees to over forty. Jesenik was also essential in expanding the number of policies in place from 4,000 to over 20,000. This is almost a 350% growth rate! When Jesenik is not working, he engages in leadership development and philanthropy. Jesenik has committed that $5 of every new policy goes directly to a local charity of his choice. Jesenik holds his business degree with a concentration in finance from the University of Oregon.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    leadership
    Community//

    9 Ways to Develop Your Leadership Skills

    by John Sema
    Community//

    How A Leader Builds High Morale

    by Torsten Daerr
    Community//

    4 Simple Things That Will Improve Your Leadership Immediately

    by Gordon Tredgold
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.