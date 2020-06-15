Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to become a better friend?

Good friends can bring us happiness and strength. To have good friends, first, we must be a better one.

Being a good friend is not as easy as we thought. It takes time and the commitment to create an everlasting friendship. When it comes to the importance of friendship, a good friendship can bring you the strength, happiness and many more good things.

Some people have lots of friends, and some have a small number of friends. But you have to keep in mind that the most important thing is quality. Not quantity. Be a quality friend to your friends and find quality friends. Here are some essential tips to become a better friend to others.

Be real

Some people act fake to win someone’s heart. That’s not a good practice if you want to be a better friend. Just be yourself and see who stays and see who leave you. Nobody is perfect. So don’t try to become perfect.But try to do things as good as you can.

Keep secrets

Your friends may tell everything to you. Its because they believe you. What will happen if you start talking about their secret things to others? So never expose someone’s secret. Try to keep those safe until your death. That will make you a good friend.

Check-in on them

Try to contact your friends whenever you can. Whether they live in a different country, try to contact them at least once a week. Show them that you are here for anything, even they are far away from you. This doesn’t mean that you need to call them repeatedly and disturb them. Be practical and connect with them whenever you can.

Be a good listener

Friendship is the medicine for mental disorders like depression, stress. The people who have issues always try to find a person who listens to them. So be that person and listen to them. Try to understand them rather than giving some opinionated advice.

Be honest

Be a reliable friend to others. Lies are the main reason for the breakdown of friendships. Always tell the truth whether it is bitter or not. Don’t cheat your friends for your private advantages. Be an honest one and reliable one.

Apologize when you’ve made a mistake

Apologizing doesn’t make you a weak person. It makes you a person who has the strength to acknowledge their own mistakes.Apologize when you have made an error to your friend. Don’t let your Ego to resist you from apologizing.

Understand and respect boundaries

Friends don’t need to be together 24/7. There are boundaries for friendship. You have to understand them and respect them. Good friends will be there even after many years. If not, they are not good friends.

These are just a brief about being a good friend.There are so many things are out there that can make you a better person. Friendship is not for outside people. You must try to become a good friend to your parents, neighbours,your wife/husband, relatives etc.

