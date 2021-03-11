How to be Successful? (A Holistic Approach to Ultimate Happiness)

High-paying job? Check. Fancy car? Check. Comfy house? Check. Branded clothes? Check. Happiness? Uh-oh, Uncheck. For a long time in my life, I thought these factors did define success. Well, let’s put this out straight – it does define success, but does it measure happiness?

If you’re looking for ways to be successful, to be precise, ‘happy,’ in your career or your life, here is what you need to hear.

For a long time, I imagined myself sipping on my favourite healthy drink on my patio, overlooking a breathtaking view while working on my laptop.

I’m still endeavouring for it, but I’m glad I have a balcony, if not a panoramic view. However, I’ve learned a lot in my journey, and I’m writing this with the intent that my mistakes would help you orient your thoughts better and finding your path.

3 Ways to be Successful in Life

The definition of success is very subjective. What success is to me might not be the same for you. However, either way, to achieve it, the journey you choose is essential. Here are some of the ways to be successful and find inner peace.

Listen to your Heart

One of the biggest mistakes that I made was to listen to the people around me. I got good grades throughout my school and undergrad and landed a decent job pretty soon. But, I left the job pretty soon as it was internally draining me.

Though it was my first job, I did not wake up with excitement. The thought of going to work was dreadful.

Don’t make that mistake. It’s alright to take a chance and follow what interests you. Mind you, I’m using the word ‘interest’ here rather than passion because not all would love to make their passion a career.

Interest is what comes next. If something doesn’t interest you, then let it go. Prioritize yourself and your mental health. Listen to your heart, take a chance, its the first baby step to success.

Work, work, and work

It’s pointless to think about ‘what next’ or ‘what if.’ Get working on your goals. The more you ponder over it, the more confused you become. Give a pause to your web of thoughts, and start working even if it’s a minute task.

Taking the first step is what matters. Once you begin your adventure, keep your soul ignited regardless of the circumstances.

I know It’s no easy feat. But embrace adversities on the go and stick to your goals. It’s no sunshine and rainbows at the very beginning.

It would help if you got past the dark clouds to view the clear blue sky. De-clutter your mind, and you will reach your destination one day.

Stay Persevered

I know it’s easier said than done, but tenacity is above all if you want to succeed. Clear your mind block, listen to your heart, and stay determined to your goal. Step aside from the things that blur your vision and mission. Success doesn’t come in the blink of an eye.

Stay firm and be committed to what you want. Nothing can stop you from reaching your destination when you’re clear about it. I was indecisive and thought a lot about what others would think if I quit my job. But, I took a stand and stuck to it.

My only motivation was my previous job. Yes! Every time I lost hope, I thought about how the work made me feel. And I never wanted to feel that again – this kept me going no matter what.

Final Thoughts

In the end, remember that it’s alright to live your life imperfectly than fancying about having a perfect life like everyone else around you.

It’s alright to fail, and it’s okay not to be doing better than your mates. Stay composed, unleash your creative side, channelize your focus to the right things, be determined, and never give up. Work hard, and you shall see the results invariably.