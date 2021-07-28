Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Be Smart with Your Donations | Moses Dixon

According to surveys, the average person wants to donate more – but they are unsure how to eke more out of their finances. Unfortunately, this is but one of many concerns when it comes to supporting charities. A run of less than ethical nonprofits has put heat on all legitimate ones, raising questions, concerns, and hesitation.

That begs the question; what is the smartest way to donate, given financial and ethical concerns? There are thousands of people asking this question globally, and thankfully there are some solutions available.

Find Other Ways to Help

Charities need more than hard cash (though that certainly never hurts). There will always be alternative ways to give back, even when a budget is tight. For example, you can always donate your time, skills, and even your stuff.

Financially Savvy Donations

Given all of the alternatives to donating, it should come as no surprise that there are just as many ways to be a financially savvy donator. If you’re looking to make the biggest bang for your buck, look for donation matching opportunities.

Taking it a step further, donators can set up automated processes to ensure that they hit their goals – and stay on track. If this idea sounds interesting but intimidating, it might be time to talk to a financial planner.

Research is Key

As far as finding the right nonprofit to support – research is your friend. The first step in this process is to try to find a nonprofit that fits with your values. Consider how you want to help better the world, and find an organization striving to do precisely that.

Once that part is done, it’s time to research the organization. Sites like Charity Navigator and Charity Watch can help make quick work of this process, though it never hurts to do your own research.

One thing to keep an eye out for is how high the organization’s operating costs are. Will most of the donation be going towards that fund? Or will the money be doing something good – such as helping the cause you’re actually trying to support? This is an important question, and if the organization can’t (or won’t) answer it, then it is time to move on.

Article originally published on Moses-Dixon.com

    Moses Dixon, Community & Economic Development Advocate at CEO of the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging

    Currently based in Worcester, Massachusetts, Moses Dixon is the CEO of the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging, who believes heavily in building and developing his community for the benefit of all of his neighbors.

     

    Throughout his time building experience in professional development and community service, Moses Dixon has held a number of positions. Moses served as a Legislative Fellow with the United States Senate Diversity Initiative for more than a year in Washington D.C. serving the office of Senator Harry Reid, a role he continued as Senator Reid became the United States Senate Majority Leader. He also spent time as a Door Keeper for the United States Senate Deputy Sergeant at Arms from 2010 to 2011, serving the personal Office of U.S. Senate Deputy Sergeant at Arms Martina L. Bradford. Moses Dixon also assisted Sarai Rivera, a City Councilor in Worcester, Massachusetts, from 2012 to 2013, followed by time spent aiding Mary Keefe in the Massachusetts House of Representatives as her Legislative Aide from 2013 to 2014.

     

    During 2014, Moses Dixon spent time consulting with the Central Massachusetts Area Health Education Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he worked on healthcare-related grants, proposals, and policies. Following this role, Moses became a Housing Specialist with Veterans Inc., a nonprofit organization out of Massachusetts dedicated to helping veterans transition out of homelessness and giving them the tools and resources they need to rebuild their lives.

     

    Prior to his current position, Moses Dixon spent two years with CENTRO, Inc. as their Legislative Affairs and Community Relations Coordinator, coordinating with the President and CEO to develop and manage the corporation’s strategy for fortifying relationships with government agencies and elected officials.

     

    Moses Dixon is also a member of Belmont AME Zion Church, he serves on the Board of Governors for the YMCA of Central Massachusetts, and he is a Board Member of the Main South Community Development Corporation.

     

    Learn more from Moses Dixon by visiting his websites!

