Nothing will motivate you quite like a deadline. Especially as you see the deadline for a specific project grow closer and you realize you still have quite a lot to complete for it, you may begin to grow a bit concerned. Being put under a time crunch tends to stress a lot of individuals out, while others thrive under this extra pressure. Whichever end of the spectrum you fall on, below are some tips on how to be more productive under a time crunch.

Make Up a Schedule

When you’re under a time crunch, being able to manage your time effectively is a necessary skill. It is first important to understand what needs to be done and how all the micro-goals of the project fit together. Decide which aspects need to be completed first, and make a schedule that you can stick to. Being able to stick to this improvised schedule under a time crunch will ensure that you are accomplishing each part of the project in a timely manner.

Focus on One Task at a Time

It can be easy to feel a bit discombobulated under a time crunch. When wanting to get everything done on time, people often tend to jump from task to task in a fiery frenzy. However, this type of behavior only leads to them feeling more disorganized and stressed. You will be more productive under a time crunch if you focus on one task at a time. Creating a schedule will help immensely with that since you will be able to dedicate the necessary time to each task at hand. Rather than putting little effort into each task as you hop around completing things, you should instead put your full attention towards each goal at a time.

Eliminate Distractions

One of the most important things you can do under a time crunch is to eliminate distractions. If this means putting a “do not disturb” sign on your office door for an hour or two, don’t be afraid to do so. Maybe it means turning off your email notifications or putting your phone aside for the afternoon. Whatever it is that has been keeping you from completing your project on time, put it aside and focus your attention on what needs to be done by the end of the day or even by the end of the hour. You might feel an adrenaline rush as you race to finish certain tasks on time, but this attention is needed under strict deadlines.

Take Short Breaks Throughout the Day

Taking breaks during a time crunch may seem to be counterproductive. However, you also cannot expect yourself to devote 100% of your attention to your work throughout the day. In fact, you need to take tiny breaks throughout the day in order to refresh yourself and get ready for the next task. It would be best to take these mini-breaks after completing small tasks throughout the day rather than in the middle of a task. Keep the breaks to a small amount of time, and try to use them to get away from your work project rather than using them to sit in the same position on your phone.